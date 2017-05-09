Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Great Race of Greensburg offers clues to get through town
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Fans of “The Amazing Race” can take part in a local event styled after the CBS reality adventure series.

Kathy's Krusaders, a team with Relay for Life Greensburg, will host a Great Race through downtown Greensburg beginning at 6 p.m. May 18.

Teams of four to six members will be given clues directing them through Greensburg to various eateries, bars and businesses. At each stop, the team must complete a challenge or puzzle before receiving the clue to the next destination.

The event begins and ends at the Rialto Café, 25 W. Otterman St., where the Great Race challenge cup and other prizes will be awarded during an after-party scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Fee of $30 per team member includes a T-shirt and swag bag with registration by May 15. Teams registering all members at the same time receive a discount.

Participants must be 18 or older.

Details: downtowngreensburgpa.us/greatrace

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

