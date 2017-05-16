Kickstarter hopes to 'unbox' the life of 'Weird Paul'

Someday, some unknown future anthropologists are going to be studying the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

With luck, they'll find the peculiar audiovisual legacy of Pittsburgh's “Weird Paul” Petroskey, surely one of the most well-documented human beings on Earth from this time.

Before YouTube, before Snapchat, selfies and social media were even a thing, Weird Paul was taking the cutting-edge technology of the day — the VHS video camera — and turning it on himself. Throughout his 1980s childhood, just about any time he thought of something interesting, he made a video about it. He was making little videos of himself parodying pop songs, no-budget music videos, “unboxing” videos (opening stuff up), tutorials, video reviews (of everything), and video blogging before “blogging” was even a word.

Usually, this entails Paul bouncing into view, his unchanging early-Ramones hair framing a face filled with excitement: “Today, we're going to find out ‘How To Punch Food,' or “Today, we're going to find out How To Wear Fruit of the Loom.'”

California-based filmmaker Eric Michael Schrader was looking for subjects for his new documentary company, Interesting Human, when he accidentally found Weird Paul.

“One of my Facebook friends posted the Weird Paul music video ‘Peanut Butter Recall,' which pictured Weird Paul with his bowl-cut (hair) holding a jar of Skippy Peanut Butter,” Schrader says. “I was completely amused by the video, but I was asking myself two questions: 1) Is this person for real, or is this some sort of act or gimmick? and 2) Why is he still filming on VHS?”

They're currently finishing “Will Work For Views: The Lo-Fi Life of Weird Paul,” with a Kickstarter campaign aimed at final touches (color-correction, sound mixing), and film festival marketing costs. The goal is to raise $18,000 by May 18: kickstarter.com/projects/interestinghuman/will-work-for-views-a-documentary

Weird Paul's nickname, if anything, sells him short.

He also has a ridiculously prolific music career ­— inspired by the likes of Weird Al Yankovic and Dr. Demento. He has released more than 40 LPs and cassettes and 750 songs. Weird Paul finds subjects that nobody else has ever written a song about. There's “Human Eye,” about buying a new eye for your one-eyed love (“Got a checkbook/In my pocket/I'm gonna fill/Your empty socket”), along with “This Guy's Got a Bone Disease,” “Please Don't Break My Atari” and “Pot of Macaroni” (Weird Paul likes very literal titles.)

“It's me showing people things that I think are important — that they don't know about,” says Petroskey, 46, of Brookline. “You can go on Wikipedia and type in things, and nothing comes up. I just feel like that's a shame. That's the most important thing about the Internet — you can find out more information. But there's a cutoff period.”

That's Weird Paul's wheelhouse — the '80s and early '90s. There's a lot of things from those days that never really made it to the Internet.

Weird Paul does it all for his own amusement — to satisfy his apparently bottomless reserves of enthusiasm and curiousity. But he also holds out an endearingly optimistic hope that his audience is out there, somewhere. And that someday, through the time-and-space-condensing magic of the Internet, they'll find each other.

“I have tapes of different music video shows,” Petroskey says. “I didn't have MTV, but I found the most obscure syndicated shows on UHF. They're not on IMDB (Internet Movie Database) or Wikipedia. It's important to me that they're not forgotten. People would say, ‘I can't believe someone else watched that.'

“There's also all these candy containers from the '70s, shaped like fire hydrants and such. I want to tell you the story of these. There's one guy who made most of them. Its not something you can buy a book on, or that there's a website devoted to.”

One of his recent “hits” was a video about old shopping bags from stores that no longer exist.

“Zayre's, Gold Circle, Hills, Ames. Murphy Mart, Thrift Drug — my mom had saved a lot of bags,” he says. “She probably had 40 to 50 different bags. It had 1,700 views in 24 hours.”

Another revelation — Weird Paul can really sing. He has a knack for catchy hooks, allied with simple, punky Ramones-like rave-ups or lo-fi solo guitar balladry.

“Meeting Weird Paul for the first time — he is who he says he is,” Schrader says. “The VHS look of his videos is not only a throwback, but it's Paul's signature style, holding true to the ‘80s nostalgia. Besides his current music videos and thrift store hauls, I also watched videos of Paul as a child. What I found interesting is back in the 80's, Paul was doing food reviews and unboxing videos 30 years before it became popular on YouTube. I saw a story in that. Why hasn't Paul become this huge viral video artist if he's been doing this sort of thing before everyone else?

“In a ‘weird' way, the world has caught up to Weird Paul. I wanted to document the struggle of an artist trying to survive with his video camera.”

For “Will Work For Views,” Petroskey gave Schrader 900 videos from his collection, going back to childhood.

It included such gems as “re-enactments of Twisted Sister's ‘We're Not Gonna Take It,' an Indiana Jones parody, singing about his father's toe,” notes Schrader.

“I do see Paul as a total workaholic, crafting his art at a very young age, with the ‘Record' button left on.”

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.