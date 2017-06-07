Laurel Ballet breathes new life into 'Sleeping Beauty'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laurel Ballet Performing Co. will take to the stage of Greensburg's Palace Theatre on June 10 with two performances of the romantic fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty,” what company artistic director and master teacher Eleanor Viecelli Tornblom calls a “classic ballet.”

Tornblom describes the productions as “lush,” with “elaborate costuming and sets.”

Along with Laurel Ballet students, the performance will feature five male professional dancers, including Laurel Ballet instructor David Martinez Coro.

Pittsburgh's Texture Contemporary Ballet artistic director and former Pittsburgh Ballet Theater dancer Alan Obuzor plays the lead role of Carabosse, the wicked fairy godmother.

It's not uncommon, Tornblom says, for a male to assume that role.

“He takes your breath away,” she says of Obuzor's dancing.

The ballet, the story of a much-loved child princess cursed by an evil spell to sleep for 100 years, wakened by the kiss of her true love, and scored by Tchaikovsky, is a perennial family favorite.

Aurora will be played by dancers Juliana Matteo (matinee) and Courtney Papinchak (evening) as a child, and by Katie Barkley-Mastalski (matinee) and Sydney Papinchak (evening), as the teenage princess.

Tornblom says the performance will offer a preview of the work the Laurel Ballet does for those interested in pursuing ballet lessons, the school's primary focus.

“Their performance is excellent,” she says of her young students.

Some go on to professional dancing careers, but that is not the schools's goal, Tornblom says.

“The heart of the school is based on what can ballet do for each individual child's life, not to create professionals. That is not our goal here. When you come to our performances, you will see (all skill levels),” she says.

Ballet, Tornblom believes, requires a commitment that results in a strong work ethic and sense of self-worth.

She sees the performing ballet company and the Palace Theatre, restored and operated by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, as complementary components in helping to maintain the community's artistic enhancement.

Located at 813 Highland Ave., the Laurel Ballet School anticipates expanding its dance classes this summer with a satellite school in the Ligonier Valley YMCA building.

Larry Stormer, site CEO and executive director, says the YMCA is working with the ballet school to accommodate a class schedule.

“She reached out to me, and we are always looking to add programs, specifically in the arts and humanities and dance. We are excited for it,” he says.

“We hope to start the first week in July at the YMCA,” Tornblom says.

The goal includes both the hope of offering instructors more hours and increasing the talent potential from which the school can draw, she says.

“We hope to tap into those in that area who are interested in classic dance,” Tornblom says.

This holiday season, the Laurel Ballet plans its 25th performance of “The Nutcracker,” also at the Palace Theatre, with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.