Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Your Ticket to the weekend and beyond

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chris Rock will perform three nearly sold out shows May 16 to 18 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center

Updated 12 minutes ago

Trying to figure out what to do this weekend. We have a few suggestions.

MAY 11

Apple Hill Playhouse's "Always Patsy Cline," May 11-21, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

Red Hot Chili Peppers , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Found Footage Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. foundfootagefest.com

The 1975 , Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Javier Manente and Paige Davis in "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage" at the CLO Cabaret.

Photo by Pittsburgh CLO

 

CLO Cabaret's "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage," May 11-Aug. 13, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

MAY 12

Neil Sedaka with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, May 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Paw Patrol Live , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

MAY 13

"Iron Bound," May 13-June 4, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

Millvale Music Festival , throughout Millvalle. millvalemusic.com

Ahmad Jamal, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

Wings over Pittsburgh , May 13-14, 911th Airlift Wing, Moon. Details on Facebook

Bill Engvall , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MAY 14

Buddy Guy , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MAY 16

Chris Rock, May 16-18, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 17

Paul Anka , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.