Your Ticket to the weekend and beyond
Updated 12 minutes ago
Trying to figure out what to do this weekend. We have a few suggestions.
MAY 11
Apple Hill Playhouse's "Always Patsy Cline," May 11-21, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
Red Hot Chili Peppers , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Found Footage Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. foundfootagefest.com
The 1975 , Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Javier Manente and Paige Davis in "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage" at the CLO Cabaret. Photo by Pittsburgh CLO
Javier Manente and Paige Davis in "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage" at the CLO Cabaret.
Photo by Pittsburgh CLO
CLO Cabaret's "Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage," May 11-Aug. 13, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
MAY 12
Neil Sedaka with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, May 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Paw Patrol Live , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
MAY 13
"Iron Bound," May 13-June 4, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
Millvale Music Festival , throughout Millvalle. millvalemusic.com
Ahmad Jamal, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
Wings over Pittsburgh , May 13-14, 911th Airlift Wing, Moon. Details on Facebook
Bill Engvall , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MAY 14
Buddy Guy , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MAY 16
Chris Rock, May 16-18, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 17
Paul Anka , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org