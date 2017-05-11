Fiber arts workshops set for June

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fiber arts will be in the forefront in two upcoming workshops.

Luke Haynes

Nationally known fiber artist Luke Haynes will offer a fresh take on quilting during a workshop scheduled for June 5 to 9 at Touchstone Center for Crafts in Fayette County.

Participants in “Seams Different” will work on subverting the traditional quilting form by integrating modern concepts, with a focus on designing and building quilts as works of art.

Haynes says he will lead students through different iterations of their projects by varying sizes, shapes and materials. Students will use Touchstone's rural, wooded campus as inspiration.

“My goal is to send students off doing what they want to do, but doing it better,” he says.

A Los Angeles resident, Haynes says he grew up in the South crafting, knitting and crocheting with family members. While studying architecture at Cooper Union, an art, architecture and engineering school in New York City, he says, he “started playing with different materials and got into fabrics.”

Haynes teaches at venues across the United States and abroad. His quilting projects often use materials reclaimed in the communities in which he works.

The Touchstone workshop is suitable for students of all skill levels. Fee is $575, or $545 for members.

Details: 724-329-1370 or touchstonecrafts.org

Rebecca Harrison

Fiber artist Rebecca Harrison will discuss “Creative Coloring: Sustainable Dyes and Natural Fibers” at 9:30 a.m. June 10 at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at St. Vincent College in Unity.

Harrison will discuss her own artwork, which documents the relationships among land, people and culture and features working class symbolism, along with the history of sustainable textiles and dyes. She also will give an overview of creating dyes from locally available plants. Lecture attendees will receive a list of local plants and vegetables that can be used for dyes.

The talk is sponsored by the college's Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery with support from the Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant Program. Admission is free.

Harrison, a Western Pennsylvania native, studied fiber arts at the Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design and in Lacoste, France, and is the designer and owner of Goldenrod Fiber Co.

Following the lecture, Harrison will hold a workshop in which participants will create fabric pieces using embroidery techniques to create an expressive textile piece depicting a map of Westmoreland County.

Fee for the workshop is $40 and space is limited. Reservations are required at 724-805-2188 or lauren.churilla@stvincent.edu.