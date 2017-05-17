Forget about life for a while at Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cirque du Soleil returns to Pittsburgh with another vibrant display of mind-blowing, body-bending feats.

This time around, the story takes on a Brazilian flavor from creator Deborah Colker, writer, director and choreographer of “Ovo.”

“Ovo” — which translates to “egg” in Portuguese — makes a stop on its global tour from May 24 to 28 at Peterson Events Center in Oakland. The Brazil native imbues the music with a flamboyant South American sound — even offering a mashup of Beethoven's Fifth with “La Cucuracha,” which might give a hint of the story: Bugs.

The audience will have a closeup vision of a teeming ecosystem filled with crawling, squiggling, flying creatures. A huge, mystifying egg appears in their midst, inciting curiosity and excitement. Three clowns — a ladybug, a fly and another quirky insect — draw laughs as they move the scenes from act to act in a riot of silliness.

“Ovo” was first created as a Cirque Big Top show in 2009, entertaining 5 million fans worldwide. “Ovo” was reconfigured for the current tour as an arena show, which meant adding some flying acts, including a group of scarabs who soar high above the stage.

“I fly for a living with my partner,” says Catherine Audy, 26, in an enchanting French accent. She and her partner, Alexis Trudel, are aerial strap artists, whose mid-air pas de deux wows the audience. “We're the new butterflies in the show.”

With changes needed to move into a more spread-out, arena-style format, “they wanted something more dynamic,” says Audy, explaining that, while the Cirque Big Top seats 2,500, arenas can hold up to 10,000 people. “That's why our act is in the show. They wanted a flying act that takes more space on stage.”

Audy and Trudel grew up in Quebec, where they attended the Circus School of Quebec. They are two of the 50 performing artists from 17 countries presented in “Ovo.” Some come from circus families, others from gymnastic backgrounds. Some artists have competed in the Olympics.

“We have a lot of different languages backstage,” Audy says. “It's great. We learn a lot to live with people from different cultures.”

The language of the show itself is a bit Portuguese and a bit gibberish. “That's kind of the signature of Cirque du Soleil,” Audy says.

“When you come to see ‘Ovo,' you forget about your life and open your imagination and fall in the love with the show,” she says. “This is an amazing job.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.