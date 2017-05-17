Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Forget about life for a while at Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo'

Sally Quinn | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Cirque du Soleil
A scene from Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo'
Rob Davis
A contortionist dressed a spider for Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo.'
Original Filename: 9O6A0689.CR2

Updated 28 minutes ago

Cirque du Soleil returns to Pittsburgh with another vibrant display of mind-blowing, body-bending feats.

This time around, the story takes on a Brazilian flavor from creator Deborah Colker, writer, director and choreographer of “Ovo.”

“Ovo” — which translates to “egg” in Portuguese — makes a stop on its global tour from May 24 to 28 at Peterson Events Center in Oakland. The Brazil native imbues the music with a flamboyant South American sound — even offering a mashup of Beethoven's Fifth with “La Cucuracha,” which might give a hint of the story: Bugs.

The audience will have a closeup vision of a teeming ecosystem filled with crawling, squiggling, flying creatures. A huge, mystifying egg appears in their midst, inciting curiosity and excitement. Three clowns — a ladybug, a fly and another quirky insect — draw laughs as they move the scenes from act to act in a riot of silliness.

“Ovo” was first created as a Cirque Big Top show in 2009, entertaining 5 million fans worldwide. “Ovo” was reconfigured for the current tour as an arena show, which meant adding some flying acts, including a group of scarabs who soar high above the stage.

“I fly for a living with my partner,” says Catherine Audy, 26, in an enchanting French accent. She and her partner, Alexis Trudel, are aerial strap artists, whose mid-air pas de deux wows the audience. “We're the new butterflies in the show.”

With changes needed to move into a more spread-out, arena-style format, “they wanted something more dynamic,” says Audy, explaining that, while the Cirque Big Top seats 2,500, arenas can hold up to 10,000 people. “That's why our act is in the show. They wanted a flying act that takes more space on stage.”

Audy and Trudel grew up in Quebec, where they attended the Circus School of Quebec. They are two of the 50 performing artists from 17 countries presented in “Ovo.” Some come from circus families, others from gymnastic backgrounds. Some artists have competed in the Olympics.

“We have a lot of different languages backstage,” Audy says. “It's great. We learn a lot to live with people from different cultures.”

The language of the show itself is a bit Portuguese and a bit gibberish. “That's kind of the signature of Cirque du Soleil,” Audy says.

“When you come to see ‘Ovo,' you forget about your life and open your imagination and fall in the love with the show,” she says. “This is an amazing job.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.