Sheehan's work at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley

A native of Boston, painter Dennis Sheehan's work is often described as reminiscent of the masters of the French Barbizon School and the American Tonalists.

Especially inspired by the 19th-century American painter George Inness (1825-1894), Sheehan employs a dark palette and the build up of thickly pigmented surfaces. Also like Inness, his paintings are produced in the studio from the artist's imagination. The artist's goal is “to have painting emanate light, rather than just a surface that records the reflections of light. The power comes from the shadows.”

Sheehan's work is currently on view in the exhibition “Dennis Sheehan: Atmospheres an American Tonalist” at The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley. The exhibition features nearly 50 oil-on-canvas paintings by the New England artist, and will remain on display through Aug. 6, as well as at the museum's 16th annual garden party, “Roaring '20s,” on June 3. The event will feature live music, games of chance, auctions and gourmet cuisine by Vallozzi's. As a special added feature, the event will include an exhibition of vintage automobiles of the 1920s and ‘30s as well as a display of world-class hood ornaments/mascots. Tickets are $125 per person. For more information on the garden party, call the museum at 724-238-6015.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. weekends. Admission: Free.

Details: 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org.