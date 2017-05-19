Gen. Ulysses S. Grant making visit to Mt. Pleasant library
Mt. Pleasant Public Library will welcome historian Kenneth Serfass portraying Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at 6 p.m. May 24.
Donning a military uniform, hat and riding boots, Serfass will give a first-person presentation of the Civil War general who became the 18th president of the United States.
A retired gunnery sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps and a Pennsylvania native, Serfass has been studying Grant for more than 40 years and portrays the general across the country. Serfass has appeared on the History Channel, at walking tours and has given presentations at Gettysburg, Vicksburg and the General Grant National Monument.
The event is free and open to the public, however, reservations are required. The library is located at 120 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant.
Details: 724-547-3850 or mountpleasantpalibrary.org
Stephanie Traeger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at straeger@tribweb.com