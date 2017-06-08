A fun day for pets and their people at Hartwood Acres

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

With warm weather arriving, we all want to get outside and play ­— even our pets.

Allegheny County Parks and CBS Radio Pittsburgh are hosting a new event, Pet ‘n Play, just for pets and their people.

Billed as an interactive day of activities geared toward pets, the free event will be June 11 at Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township. Pet ‘n Play is sponsored by Rachael Ray's Nutrish animal food line.

Fun for all types of animals, and their two-legged owners, is planned, including:

• Agility course for dogs, hosted by Splash ‘n Dash K9 Sports

• Pet play area with Frisbees

• Barnyard petting (and feeding) zoo

• Costumed pet parade at 11 a.m., presented by Invisible Fence, with a grand prize of a year's supply of Nutrish pet food

• Stage presentation by Off the Hook Exotic Pets at noon featuring tortoises, bearded dragons, ball pythons and parrots

• Caricatures of pets and their families by internationally syndicated artist Jeffrey Harris

• Pet-friendly photo booth

• Kids' fun zone with inflatables, games and a Touch a Truck bus

• Pet birthday zone with pet party pictures from children's charity Beverly's Birthdays

• Kona Ice and Meat Here! food trucks, picnic area and beer zone

Live music on the Hartwood Acres stage will include performers Zig Daniels, Dan Bubien and the Delta Struts and 100.7 Star's TJ the DJ. Katie Zak from 100.7 Star will broadcast live during the event.

Booths and vendors will be manned by representatives from organizations including nonprofits, pet hospitals, rescue organizations, pet merchandisers, pet trainers and veterinarian specialists.

