Take to skies during annual Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival

The annual Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival is scheduled for June 10 and 11 at the airfield named for Indiana County's favorite son, the Academy Award-winning actor and decorated World War II pilot.

The two-day event will feature static displays and aerial demonstrations by vintage and military aircraft, including some that flew during World War II. One such is a 1940 DeHavilland Tiger Moth, a model used by the United States Army Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the British Royal Air Force.

Daily aerial demonstrations are planned by a 1945 Grumman TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a 1949 North American T-6 Texan training aircraft and others.

Donations will be accepted to help with costs of bringing the vintage aircraft to the festival. Those donating $450 or more have the chance to take part in a VIP flight onboard the C-54 “Spirit of Freedom,” which was used in the 1948-1949 Berlin Airlift. For information, call 724-762-1872.

To experience the bygone days of barnstorming aviation, visitors can take a spin in an antique open-cockpit aircraft, offered by Ohio-based Goodfolk and O'Tymes Biplane Rides.

The Indiana Flyers Club and Altoona R/C Club will fly model airplanes. Demonstrations are planned by the Indiana County Amateur Radio Club and a World War II living history group.

Also featured will be a medical helicopter display, food booths and activities for attendees of all ages.

A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

Fees apply to some activities, including a World War II-style dance from 7 to 10 p.m. June 11, with music by the Swingin' BopCats Big Band. Admission to the dance is $12, or $25 per couple, and free to children 12 and younger. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Admission to the grounds and airport parking are free.

