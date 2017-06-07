Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Jennifer Hudson headlines Pittsburgh Pride festival

Sydney Bauer | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
Jennifer Hudson

Updated 16 hours ago

Pittsburgh's largest celebration of the LGBT community and the diversity of the region is looking to "Rise Up" this summer.

That's the theme of the 10th annual Pittsburgh Pride festival, which will feature Grammy and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson as the headline attraction on June 10 at Pride in the Street.

Pittsburgh Pride, a movement initiated by the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, is expanding its 2017 celebration on Liberty Avenue to two days — June 10 and 11. The weekend gets started on June 9, with the Pittsburgh Pride Pub Crawl, a tour of Pittsburgh's coolest LGBT-friendly clubs, bars and restaurants from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; tickets are $30.

"PrideFest is a unique time. It's a time when people can come together and celebrate who they are, and who they love in a safe environment," says Christine Bryan, director of marketing and development for the Delta Foundation. "Using music to bring people closer is really what we do here at Pride."

The free two-day Pridefest will be from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 and 11 on Liberty Avenue between 6th and 10th streets, and feature entertainment on three stages, carnival games and more than 150 vendors.

This year's festivities will introduce a 300-foot mobile zip line over Liberty Avenue, which will have visitors moving at 21 mph. Tickets for the zip line are $10. It will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. June 9, noon to 11 p.m. June 10 and noon to 7 p.m. June 11.

Pride in the Street with Hudson will be from 7 to 10 p.m. June 10 on Liberty Avenue between 9th and 10th streets in downtown Pittsburgh. Tickets for Pride in the Street are $45, $150 for VIP.

Hudson's ascent to fame started back in 2004 as a seventh-place finalist on season three of "American Idol." Since then, she has released three studio albums and earned an Academy Award for her showstopping role as Effie White in musical film "Dreamgirls." She also scored a Grammy for both her debut album "Jennifer Hudson," and her work in the revival of "The Color Purple." Hudson will be joining NBC's "The Voice" as a coach on Season 13.

The Rise Up For Our Rights Rally will be at noon June 11 at PPG Paints Arena, prior to the EQT Equality March.

Details: pittsburghpride.org

Related Content
Woman charged with causing crash near Pittsburgh Pride Fest in June
More than six months after a three-vehicle crash injured nine pedestrians near a Downtown bus shelter – just yards from the Pittsburgh Pride Festival – ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.