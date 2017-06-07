Jennifer Hudson headlines Pittsburgh Pride festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's largest celebration of the LGBT community and the diversity of the region is looking to "Rise Up" this summer.

That's the theme of the 10th annual Pittsburgh Pride festival, which will feature Grammy and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson as the headline attraction on June 10 at Pride in the Street.

Pittsburgh Pride, a movement initiated by the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, is expanding its 2017 celebration on Liberty Avenue to two days — June 10 and 11. The weekend gets started on June 9, with the Pittsburgh Pride Pub Crawl, a tour of Pittsburgh's coolest LGBT-friendly clubs, bars and restaurants from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; tickets are $30.

"PrideFest is a unique time. It's a time when people can come together and celebrate who they are, and who they love in a safe environment," says Christine Bryan, director of marketing and development for the Delta Foundation. "Using music to bring people closer is really what we do here at Pride."

The free two-day Pridefest will be from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 and 11 on Liberty Avenue between 6th and 10th streets, and feature entertainment on three stages, carnival games and more than 150 vendors.

This year's festivities will introduce a 300-foot mobile zip line over Liberty Avenue, which will have visitors moving at 21 mph. Tickets for the zip line are $10. It will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. June 9, noon to 11 p.m. June 10 and noon to 7 p.m. June 11.

Pride in the Street with Hudson will be from 7 to 10 p.m. June 10 on Liberty Avenue between 9th and 10th streets in downtown Pittsburgh. Tickets for Pride in the Street are $45, $150 for VIP.

Hudson's ascent to fame started back in 2004 as a seventh-place finalist on season three of "American Idol." Since then, she has released three studio albums and earned an Academy Award for her showstopping role as Effie White in musical film "Dreamgirls." She also scored a Grammy for both her debut album "Jennifer Hudson," and her work in the revival of "The Color Purple." Hudson will be joining NBC's "The Voice" as a coach on Season 13.

The Rise Up For Our Rights Rally will be at noon June 11 at PPG Paints Arena, prior to the EQT Equality March.

Details: pittsburghpride.org