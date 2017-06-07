Ethnic treats, music to fill Irwin streets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Irwin Business Professionals Association will host its annual Ethnic Festival and Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on June 10 in downtown Irwin.

Enjoy a day filled with ethnic foods, live music, entertainment and more than 40 craft vendors.

Churches and vendors alike will be serving up an array of traditional Eastern European and Italian fare, from halupki to palacinka, nut rolls and more, there is sure to be something for everyone.

New items on the menu this year include three types of Peruvian-style sandwiches, lomo (sauteed top sirloin with cumin, onion and soy sauce), asado (pot roasted beef with aji panca and red wine) and chicharron (five-spice, seasoned fried pork with sweet potatoes). For those who enjoy pastries, Hungarian “chimney cakes,” a freshly grilled and caramelized pastry will be served up with either a sweet or savory topping.

While enjoying the food and craft booths, Mikey Dee and his Balkan Boys will be entertaining visitors up and down Main Street with a variety of traditional Croatian, Serbian, Slovenian and Polish music. At noon, the Junior Tamburitzans of Trafford who will perform Eastern European dances as they celebrate the preserve the old-world traditions. Parking and admittance to the festival and craft show is free.

Details: downtownirwin.com/upcoming-events/