Hit the trails during the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival in Butler County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $10 per day, $3 for ages 3-12, for spectators. Fees vary for Jeep activities.

It's a Jeep thing, and it's not just a guy thing. It's a girl thing, too.

This year's Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival in Butler County will reflect that with a new Babes of Bantam Trail Ride.

“There are a lot of women who come out and ride, and a lot of them own Jeeps,” says festival coordinator Michele Anderson. “They've asked for this, so we've added it.”

The inaugural all-female-driver event is already sold out, but there are still plenty of other activities to choose from.

Also new this year, Anderson says, is the daily Jeeps on the Rock Trail Ride. The stock vehicle-friendly event will take drivers through 3 miles of the nearby Slippery Rock Dunes and an extra mile over other hilly terrain.

For history buffs, there's a Historic Travels Tour. Geology enthusiasts can sign up for the Glacial Interpretive Driving Tour, in which participants will take paved, scenic back roads to view three geological formations in western Butler County.

Regular festival features include obstacle courses, mud pits, road rallies, team challenges, a night ride and the Best of Bantam show offering trophies for both stock and modified Jeeps in most classes.

Dealers will have new model Jeeps on display and offer test drives, free with spectator admission.

In its seventh year, the festival gets bigger every year, Anderson says.

More than 3,000 Jeeps are expected to converge on the campground over three days, along with 15,000 spectators.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.