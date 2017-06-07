Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: June 8-21

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Updated 6 hours ago

JUNE 8

Three Rivers Arts Festival, through July 11, Pittsburgh. traf.trustarts.org

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Wilco, Stage AE, Pittsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

JUNE 9

Author Jonathan Safran Foer, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

Steel City Con Horror show, June 9-11, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Living Dead Weekend, June 9-11, Monroeville Mall. thelivingdeadweekend.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Music of St. Petersburg,” June 9 and 11, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Tom Petty, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

JUNE 10

Feed More Festival, with The Naked and Famous, Max Frost, Donora and more, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. pittsburghfoodbank.org/feedmore

Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival, June 10-11, Indiana. facebook.com/jimmystewartairport

Selwyn Birchwood, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us

Laurel Ballet's “Sleeping Beauty,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Mister Fred Rogers Family Day, downtown Latrobe. latrobeartcenter.org

“The Art of Movement,” June 10-Sept. 17, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Ethnic Food Festival and Craft Show, downtown Irwin. downtownirwin.com

JUNE 11

Zac Brown Band, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, and I'm in Therapy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pridefest with Jennifer Hudson on June 10 and EQT Equality March on June 11, downtown Pittsburgh. pittsburghpride.org

JUNE 13

Hall & Oates andTears for Fears, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Toto, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

JUNE 14

Gaelic Storm, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

FUSE@PSO: Mash-Up Mix-Down, featuring Time for Three, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh CLO's “Disney's The Little Mermaid,” June 14-25, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. pittsburghclo.org

JUNE 15

Sigur Ros, Stage AE, PIttsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Pump and Dump “Band of Mothers” tour, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

Dead and Company, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

JUNE 16

W.Pa. Italian Festival, June 16-18, Monroeville Convention Center. 800-747-5599 or simoneventmanagement.com

Pittsburgh JazzLive International, June 16-18, Downtown Pittsburgh. pittsburghjazzlive.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “Ella & Louis: All That Jazz,” June 16-18, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Black America Again,” with Bradford Young and Common, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

JUNE 17

“Irving Penn Beyond Beauty,” opens June 17, Frick Pittsburgh. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Wine Time at the Colony, Penn's Colony, Saxonburg. winetimeatthecolony.com

Sam Hunt, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

JUNE 18

Kennywood Comicon, presented by New Dimension Comics, West MIfflin. ndcomics.com/kennywoodcomicon

Car Cruise and Johnny Angel and the Halos, Hartwood Acres, Indiana Township. bit.ly/1X2mVtv

Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets, Club Café, Pittsburgh's South Side. clubcafelive.com

JUNE 19

Highmark SportsWorks Ropes Challenge Course opens, Pittsburgh's North Shore. carnegiesciencecenter.org

JUNE 20

Coim Toiben, presented by Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org

Mountain Playhouse's “Church Basement Ladies — The Last Potluck Supper,” June 20-July 2, Jennerstown. mountainplayhouse.org

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

