Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Swing on in for the Carnegie Science Center's new Ropes Challenge course
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
Carnegie Science Center
Visitors to Carnegie Science Center’s Highmark SportsWorks® facility will defy gravity as they navigate obstacles, 'walk the plank,' and then zoom down a zipline on the new Ropes Challenge, opening to the public June 19.

Updated 15 hours ago

Would-be ninja warriors can test their skills on a new attraction at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Opening June 19 as part of the center's Highmark SportsWorks facility, the Ropes Challenge course will invite visitors to defy gravity as they navigate a number of obstacles.

The single-level course consists of seven elements, including a rope bridge, walk the plank, climbing wall and zipline. Beneath the Ropes Challenge will be a Sky Tykes ropes course, designed to give younger visitors a similar adventure closer to the ground.

As with all SportsWorks activities, the course combines learning and adventure, including a psychological challenge, says Connie George, senior director of marketing and community relations.

It also fits with the facility's mission of offering immersive experiences that demonstrate the science involved, says Dennis Bateman, senior director of exhibits and experience.

“The ropes course appealed to us both for the scale of it, but also for the cross-over science,” Bateman says.

“There's the physics involved in things like balance and center of mass and inertia, but also the physiology of fear and thrills and perception: how does your brain react to a challenge; what makes you sweat when you are on a difficult challenge; what happens in your body when you overcome a challenge and are flush with success,” he says.

The 15-minute activity will be a permanent part of SportsWorks, which also includes LifeWorks, activities that illustrate the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle; Physics of Sports, with daredevil-style activities that demonstrate various scientific principles; and Sports Challenge, in which participants test their skills in various sports.

Designed by Ropes Course Inc., the new challenge will be included with general admission and will be open during regular center hours.

Course users must meet height requirements and wear shoes with closed toes and backs.

Users of the Ropes Challenge must be at least 48 inches tall and weigh a maximum of 300 pounds. Sky Tykes is limited to guests under 48 inches in height.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
Carnegie Science Center adding hands-only CPR training kiosk 
A Hampton man whose life was saved by hands-only CPR will speak at 9:30 a.m. June 6 at Carnegie Science Center's Highmark SportsWorks building, where ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.