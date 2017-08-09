Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Reynolds, Brady Bunch headline convention

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Burt Reynolds in the 2017 movie 'Dog Years.'
Sally Field and Burt Reynolds starred in 1977's 'Smokey and the Bandit'

There will be a “bandit,” a bunch of Bradys, Griswolds and Sharknado survivors appearing this weekend at the pop-culture memorabilia show, Steel City Con.

The headliner for the Aug. 11 to 13 Monroeville show is Burt Reynolds, perhaps best known from the “Smokey and the Bandit” series, as well as “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard” and his Oscar-nominated performance in “Boogie Nights.”

He has extended his hours at the show from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12.

Fans of “The Brady Bunch” will get a chance to meet half of the siblings: Barry Williams (Greg), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy). For “National Lampoon's Vacation” fans, Griswold mother Beverly D'Angelo (Ellen) and daughter Dana Barron (Audrey) will be attending. “Sharknado” survivors Tara Reid (April Wexler) and Masiela Lusha (Gemini) will be available.

Some of the other celebrities attending are: Ralph Macchio (“The Karate Kid”), Lisa Marie (“Mars Attacks!”), Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) and Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC). Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Power Ranger, will also be having a private screening and question/answer session of her film, “The Space Between.”

