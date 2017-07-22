Dan Overdorff firmly believes 'the more art the better'

If you've been in The Headkeeper lately, you've seen Dan Overdorff's artwork — though you may not have realized it if you were focused on your food and beverages. The Greensburg tapas bar is home to an artists' initiative that Overdorff manages. Its current show, “Point of Authority,” features Overdorff's paintings and prints and runs through Aug. 18.

In addition to making art, Overdorff works for his family's landscaping business, Overdorff Nursery in Mt. Pleasant Township, and teaches horticulture and landscape design at Forbes Road Career and Technology Center in Monroeville. He has a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture from West Virginia University and an associate of fine arts degree from Westmoreland County Community College.

He and his wife Sarah live in a recently purchased Hempfield home, where — of course — he is upgrading the landscaping.

Question: Can you describe the Headkeeper show?

Answer: Last summer, I was looking through a box of stuff from when I moved out of my parents' house that I never opened up. There were these Mexican Christmas ornaments in there, kind of folk-arty with beads, and I was doing some artist research at the time and I found this artist Kaapa Tjampitjinpa, a native Australian artist, and I was really inspired by him. I did a search on Mexican folk art and I guess people really find there to be a criss-cross between that and the native Australian art.

(Tjampitjinpa's) name popped out and I began reading about him and checking out his imagery and I thought, I'm doing a little bit of the same thing. Then I started looking into Jackson Pollock and then I got to see his work live at the Carnegie and The Westmoreland, and I wondered if I could push my work to be more abstract.

Last summer, I started doodling a little bit. In college classes, I was always doing weird doodles with dots in them and I thought, oh, those are just doodles. But then I started really digging it. So I thought, what if I take these crazy backgrounds and start layering over the top and see where it ends up?

Q: There seems to be a little Keith Haring in your work.

A: Yes, absolutely. I've always been very interested in people's back stories. I spend way too much time watching documentaries, and I watched a really good one on Keith Haring a while back. And I think that did end up getting into the work a little bit. I used to be very technical from the architectural side of it. I used to think I had to make a line just so or else it was going to look screwed up, but now I'm a little more free with the paint brush.

I noticed when I looked at Keith Haring's work that it wasn't so much about making a perfect line as it was about getting the image out there. He always worked really fast because of his street art background.

Q: What's the connection for you between landscaping and art?

A: My last semester (at WVU), I had to take two art classes as part of my major. I kept putting them off because I was like, I don't feel like taking those. (But) I ended up (in) 2-D and 3-D art concepts. Being in those made me realize I probably should have gone to school for art, because I was a lot more interested that semester than most of the rest of the time I was there. I grew up in the landscaping industry, but taking those classes made me realize, man, I could be so much more creative.

Q: So college was when you first got into art?

A: I think there was always some interest, but in high school, my form of artwork was music. I was in marching band and regular band in the percussion section. I do play my drums from time to time, not as much as I probably should. I have a lot of friends who play music, and it makes me think I should do something with that, but then I bought a house … (laughs).

Q: What's your take on the Greensburg art scene?

A: Six years ago when I started working with The Headkeeper, I always said, in five years the art scene here is going to be exploding. Greensburg has always seemed to me like a town that's kind of on the rise. I was fearful for a little bit that (The Headkeeper) would be the only spot pushing young artists, but now there's a lot of good stuff going on in Greensburg. The more art in the area, the better.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.