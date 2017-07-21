Movement without limits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, May through September

Swing your partner round and round.

This classic square dancing move happens weekly during Handicapable Square Dancing, a club for individuals with disabilities 18 and older.

The North Hills Stars chapter of handicapable dancers gathers about 20 members every Thursday at Dorseyville Alliance Church in Indiana Township.

Elmer “Peeps” Fink, 37, loves dancing, and having Down syndrome hasn't dampened his zest for it.

“He says music is his life,” says Patrick Kohan, Elmer's uncle.

Kohan shuttles his nephew from Lawrenceville every Thursday for an hour of Western-style square dancing in the church fellowship hall. Kohan says the socialization aspect of the club is a benefit for Elmer.

“When we leave each week he can't wait to return and loves the dancing,” Kohan says.

Handicapable Square Dancing is an international organization supported by the United Square Dancers of America Handicapable Program and the U.S. Handicapable Square Dance Association.

“Handicapable Dancers are dancers who may have developmental disabilities, may have autism, may have cerebral palsy or any other disability,” U.S. Handicapable Association president Michelle Mable explains on ushandicapable.org. “Handicapable Square Dancers may be dancers in wheelchairs who do not have any developmental disabilities. These wonderful dancers love square dancing as much as we do, they just may need a little more time to dance the steps.”

The North Hills Stars does not offer a wheelchair dancing option with their club.

Qualifications for participation include a dancer's willingness to learn, ability to be ambulatory, must be 18 or older and a desire to listen and learn, says club organizer Gary Beatty. The fee is $2 weekly.

Marti and Gary Beatty of Richland Township are avid square dancers — dancing ever since they were newlyweds in 1967.

Their son Jeremy, now 35, has Down syndrome, loves music and participates in North Hills Stars. They were motivated to organize the club a decade ago, Gary Beatty says.

“It's great to see the kids having a good time and realizing a goal — that they can do something,” Gary Beatty says.

The Dorseyville church has donated the dancing space, and the club meets May-September.

Dedicated volunteers dubbed “angels” assist each week, partnering with each participant.

Sue Korinchak is the square dance caller, volunteering alongside husband Joe. The Richland Township couple are longtime square dancers and have volunteered since the club's inception.

“It is rewarding to volunteer because I get an opportunity to share my square dancing skills and music is universal,” Joe says.

“Angel” volunteer Dotti Kletke of Shaler enjoys watching the participants as she volunteers.

“They stay along with the music, sing and this is good socializing,” Kletke says. “I recall a dancer who would always attend, but keep his hands on his ears the whole time. Now he is still attending and dancing. He overcame that fear.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.