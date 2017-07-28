Short films bring Sweterlitsch's nightmares to life with help from Neill Blomkamp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the midst of summer blockbuster season — with sequels as far as the eye can see — it's easy to assume that the movie business is out of ideas.

On some levels, that may be true. But South African-Canadian filmmaker Neil Blomkamp has a new idea for making movies, and he's using the imagination of Pittsburgh-based author Tom Sweterlitsch to realize his vision.

"It's like this Willy Wonka studio of death robots," says Sweterlitsch, of his first encounter with Oats Studios.

All summer, the small, independent Vancouver-based Oats Studios has been releasing a series of short films, which can be loosely categorized as horror and/or science fiction.

They look like big-budget Hollywood productions, from the terrifying post-apocalyptic alien invasion in "Rakka" to the nasty "Alien-Meets-The Thing" suspense/body horror of "Zygote," to the gruesome psychic energies unleashed by the Vietnam War, in "Firebase."

If anyone can find ways to stretch special effects capabilities the furthest with the smallest amount of money, it's Blomkamp. His movie "District 9" (2009) seemed to come out of nowhere, exploding all assumptions about what's possible in science fiction movies.

Oats Studios' short films also feature big-name stars, like Dakota Fanning, Jose Pablo Castillo ("The Walking Dead") and Sigourney Weaver. If you're making a movie about fighting aliens, you can't really get any more credible than Sigourney Weaver.

Three movies have been released so far, and another, "Lima," is on the way. They're all short, less than 30 minutes. And they're free on YouTube and the gaming platform Steam .

What happens to them next (Will they spawn a series? A full-length feature? Something else?) is up to fans. "District 9," it should be noted, started as a short film.

"They're still trying to define themselves," Sweterlitsch says. "I think he's trying to create a movie studio where there's complete freedom to make the movies they want to make, where community or fan involvement is championed, and where finances aren't driving the show."

Sweterlitsch, 39, of Greenfield, got involved when Blomkamp got a very early copy of his new sci-fi novel, "The Gone World" — which doesn't even come out until February, technically. Blomkamp loved it and invited Sweterlitsch out to Vancouver. They hit it off immediately.

Sweterlitsch's first book, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow" — which begins with the apocalyptic destruction of Pittsburgh in an unexplained atomic blast — is in the early stages of becoming a movie. Matt Ross, who acts in HBO's "Silicon Valley," is attached to direct.

A nursery for nightmares

Director Neill Blomkamp breaks down his new sci-fi short Rakka https://t.co/ufSGTleTDW via @Verge — Oats Studios (@oatsstudios) June 15, 2017

The Eiffel Tower coated with corpses. A Vietnamese peasant's cry of rage, ripping reality asunder. A monster made of hands and eyeballs and other body parts taken from the dead.

Sweterlitsch finds himself in the strange position of seeing his most potent ideas — no matter how horrifying, expensive or impossible — rendered onscreen. Often, much more vividly than the way he first imagined them.

"It's like dreaming something, and then waking up," Sweterlitsch says. "Then, you go and open your email, and there's a clip of that dream."

It's a very strange feeling.

"We'll develop a story and a screenplay, and be deep in that world," Sweterlitsch says. "Then I'm done. I'll see what the rest of them come up with when I see the finished film."

"With 'Zygote,' it did intersect with what I imagined. (Blomkamp will) send me shots of the VFX work. On-set, it was a guy with stilts. It's so gross and tortured and realistic. We'll discuss ideas, and then when he shows me (the finished product), I'm grossed out."

It's nothing like writing a novel.

"It feels like just taking my electric guitar and jamming out in someone's garage," Sweterlitsch says. "I don't have to worry about budgeting — he'll figure that out. It's just full-blast ideas."

The films are shot on location. The dusty urban ruins of Texas in "Rakka" were shot in Blomkamp's native South Africa.

"'Rakka' began before I got involved," Sweterlitsch says. "I think the first thing I contributed was the Eiffel Tower covered in bodies, that image."

"Zygote" was shot in Ottawa. Sweterlistch got to go to the set for that one.

"I got there the day the machine guns showed up," Sweterlitsch says. "Is there a word that mixes both fun and strange? Uncanny. Awesome. Overwhelmingly fun.

"I got to have dinner with Jose Castillo and Neil's brother. I ate at the table next to Dakota Fanning, but I didn't want to interrupt her breakfast."

So far, reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, going by the number of views and chatter online.

"No one (film) by itself is rising above the rest, though," Sweterlitsch says. "'Firebase' is almost surreal at times, involving competing versions of reality. 'Rakka' is very violent and bleak, but it's exciting in that way. They all communicate differently to the audience — maybe to different audiences."

Working relationship

Blomkamp and Sweterlitsch are in contact frequently — calling, texting, emailing ideas. Sweterlitsch says he doesn't even have to worry about mastering the particular language and format of screenwriting. Blomkamp handles all of that.

Blomkamp seems pretty easy to get along with, actually.

"He's brilliant and gracious," Sweterlitsch says. "That first day, he was touring me around the studio. … He works with all of these great artists, and was constantly giving credit to them, not just taking it for himself."

Fan feedback is going to be crucial to whatever future these stories have (or don't have). So far, the best way to support the films is to buy the soundtracks and packages of "assets" online . This includes digital 3-D models, textures and effects used in the films.

The idea seems to be that fans can add to the worlds of these films, too (though it helps if you're a decent digital artist/filmmaker).

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

'The Gone World'

Thomas Sweterlitsch's next book isn't due out until February 2018, but Neil Blomkamp ("District 9," "Elysium," "Chappie") confirmed this week that he will direct the movie.

This just arrived. Truly incredible book by @LetterSwitch . So excited to direct this for @20thcenturyfox pic.twitter.com/kKxyFnhWhM — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) July 24, 2017

Amazon gives this description of the book:

"Shannon Moss is part of a clandestine division within the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. In Western Pennsylvania, 1997, she is assigned to solve the murder of a Navy SEAL's family — and to locate his teenage daughter, who has disappeared.

Though she can't share the information with conventional law enforcement, Moss discovers that the missing SEAL was an astronaut aboard the spaceship USS Libra — a ship assumed lost to the darkest currents of Deep Time. Moss knows firsthand the mental trauma of time-travel and believes the SEAL's experience with the future has triggered this violence.

Determined to find the missing girl and driven by a troubling connection from her own past, Moss travels ahead in time to explore possible versions of the future, seeking evidence or insight that will crack the present-day case. To her horror, the future reveals that it's not only the fate of a family that hinges on her work, for what she witnesses rising over time's horizon and hurtling toward the present is the Terminus: the terrifying and cataclysmic end of humanity itself."