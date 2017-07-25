Agricultural fairs showcase Western Pa.'s heritage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs theme "Country Scenes, Blue Ribbon Dreams" reflects the timeless mid-summer tradition of funnel cakes, rides, exhibits, livestock and tractor pulls that showcase the agriculture, heritage, culture and community of Pennsylvania. Why not celebrate and head out to one of the many community and county fairs.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIR

July 27-Aug. 5: This year's musical highlights on the Lady Luck Stage include musical performances by The Kentucky Headhunters with special guest Tim Litvin on July 28, The Clarks on July 29, Luke Combs on Aug. 3 and the finals of Fayette Idol on Aug. 5.

This year there will be judging of livestock, baked goods, Christmas trees, art, agriculture and more. There will also be a chili cook-off on Aug. 5.

Daily attractions include Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnotist,The Barnyard Petting Zoo, Pigs Gone Wild Racing Pigs and Kachunga and the Alligator Show.

Additional attractions include truck and tractor pulls, demonstrations, demolition derby, Boys & Bulls Rodeo and fireworks on July 30. Admission: $11 before 4 p.m., $13 after 4 p.m., weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. 132 Pechin Road, Dunbar.

Details: 724-628-3360 or fayettefair.com

BUTLER FARM SHOW

Aug. 7-12: In addition to the judging of livestock, baked goods, art and agriculture, this year's show will include Vogel Valley's Miniature Farm Display and American Heritage Antiques Display. Special events this year include ox team demonstrations, draft horse pulling contests, and bee keeping demonstrations.

Daily attractions include livestock showmanship, thrashing demonstrations (weather/manpower permitting), amusement rides courtesy of Bates Brothers Amusements and more. Admission: $8 Tuesday through Saturday, $7 Monday. 625 Evans City Road, Butler.

Details: 724-482-4000 or butlerfarmshow.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

Aug. 12-19: Joe Diffie headlines the musical lineup when he takes the stage Aug. 17. Other musical performances include The Sarah Hayes Band Aug. 15, The Hobbs Sisters Aug. 16, Caroline Kole and Keith Anderson on Aug. 17.

Other attractions include livestock shows and judging, a petting zoo, harness racing, Extreme Illusions & Escape, a monster truck show Aug. 15, and demolition derby Aug. 19. Admission: $10 daily.

Details: 724-225-7718 or washingtonfair.org

DAYTON FAIR

Aug. 13-19: One of Western Pennsylvania's longest standing fairs, entertainment includes performances from American Christian folktronica artist Crowder on Aug. 14 and The Hobbs Sisters on Aug. 19.

Other big attractions include an antique tractor pull, monster truck show, harness racing, power pulling, livestock judging, mud bogs, the Dave Martin Rodeo on Aug. 19 with fireworks to follow. Admission: $10 daily. 104 Fairground Road, Dayton.

Details: 724-397-2646 or daytonfair.org

LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR

Aug. 14-19: The Clarks headline the musical entertainment when they take the stage on Aug. 17 and local high-school marching bands will be performing each evening.

This year's attractions include Steeltown Gunslingers Mounted Shooting Aug. 15, Dave Martin's Bullride Mania and Rodeo Aug. 18, antique and farm stock tractor pull, beard and mustache contest and demolition derby followed by fireworks on Aug. 19. Admission: $10 daily. 464 Midway Road, New Castle.

Details: 724-654-7745 or lawrencecountyfair.com

WESTMORELAND FAIR

Aug. 18-26: This year's entertainment includes Dancing Queen Aug. 20, Stage Right Sensations Aug. 23, Mama's Madness Aug. 22

Popular events this year include Monster truck races, demo derbies, farm tractor pulls, tough truck races, livestock competitions and exhibits .

Other attractions this year include 4-H Robotics demonstration, Cooking demonstration, milking parlor, rides and games, a mascot dance party and family movie night Aug. 21, WISH Radio Game Night Aug. 22. Admission: $7, plus admission for arena events; $3 before 2 p.m. 123 Blue Ribbon Ln, Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Details: 724-423-5000 or westmorelandfair.com

SOMERSET COUNTY FAIR

Aug. 19-26: In it's 117th year, attractions include square dancing tractors, antique farm machinery, Bull Ride Mania Aug. 22 and Dave Martin Rodeo Aug. 23. Other attractions include a Galliker's Ice Cream Social Aug. 25, auctions, livestock showing, a pet parade, truck pulls, bingo and demolition derbies. Admission: $10 daily.

Details: 814-634-5619 or somersetfairpa.com

HOOKSTOWN FAIR

Aug. 22-26: Musical performances include The Sound of Charles Lee Aug. 22 and The Legends of Music (Aug. 23) and country artist Vanessa Campagna Aug. 26.

The fair will also feature livestock and other judging , as well as demolition derbies, farm stock tractor pulls, Star Dust Circus and Thrill Show, motocross and bingo. Admission: $10. 1198 State Route 168, Hookstown, Beaver County.

Details: 724-573-4512 or hookstownfair.com

INDIANA COUNTY FAIR

Aug. 27-Sept. 2: Celebrating its 155th year, musical performances will include Dylan Scott Aug. 30 and band night on Aug. 29. Daily attractions include milk chugging contests, log sawing, tractor pulls, livestock judging, big rig semi's pull and more. Other attractions include a petting zoo, dinosaur show, miniature farm display and fair history exhibit. $8, 802 Hospital Road, Indiana.

Details: 724-465-6703 or indianacountyfair.com

Stephanie Traeger is a Tribune-Review starr writer. Reach her at straeger@tribweb.com.