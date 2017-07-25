Headed to Steelers training camp? Find out what to do at and around St. Vincent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

7 p.m. Aug. 4, preceded by Steelers Fest, outside of the stadium from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5, $2 for ages 5-12 and over 65.

Here are the days to head to the Latrobe area to see your favorite players in action.

Admission and parking are free. Visitors can sit in the bleachers of Chuck Noll Field or bring folding chairs or blankets to sit around the perimeters of the fields. Picnic baskets and canned beverages are welcome but no grills, alcohol, glass containers or animals other than service dogs.

The Steelers will be at the college from July 27 to Aug. 18. There are open practices starting at 2:55 p.m. most days, although the players do get a few days off.

The Steelers Nation is about to arise from its summer slumber and descend on Westmoreland County as the annual training camp runs from July 27 to Aug. 4 at St. Vincent College in Unity.

While we know there's plenty to see on the practice fields and autographs to seek, there's also a variety of on- and off-campus activities if you're going to make a day of it in the Latrobe area.

Football is life

The Steelers organization is bringing much more than football players to St. Vincent. Most of the extras are available from noon to 6 p.m. on open practice days.

• The FedEx Traveling Great Hall, a 53-foot trailer, will house some of what you'd see at Heinz Field's memorabilia hall.

• A photo tent will allow fans to take pictures against the backdrop of some of favorite Steelers scenes.

• At the Steelers Experience, fans can see a replica locker and giant Steelers gloves, compare themselves with actual size players on the "How Do You Stack Up?" display and practice football skills with the quarterback toss and field goal-kicking elements.

• Fans can stop by the Steelers Nation Unite Tent at the entrance of camp to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win prizes as well as pick up a team roster for the day's practice. Visit steelersnationunite.com to become members and RSVP for training camp for a chance to win VIP on-field experiences and watch a special viewing of the 2016 Steelers highlight film.

Stay in the play

Who doesn't want the inside scoop on our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers as they take over St. Vincent College for camp?

A simple download can get you a little bit closer to the action.

Fans planning to visit camp are encouraged to download the official app of the Pittsburgh Steelers (for free) to receive exclusive training camp content and register for a chance to win a VIP training camp experience.

The display will include one-touch access to a special welcome video, VIP training camp experience registration page, parking and traffic information and daily training camp information.

Tired of football? (Gasp)

We know you came to St. Vincent for the football, but there's plenty more to do without even leaving the campus.

St. Vincenet Basilica

St. Vincent Basilica: Formed in 1790, St. Vincent Parish was the first Catholic parish in Pennsylvania, west of the Allegheny Mountains. With the arrival of Boniface Wimmer in 1846, construction began in the late 19th-century on St. Vincent Basilica. The basilica offers a gift shop located on the ground floor of the parish center and is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. Details: stvincentbasilicastore.com or basilicaparishstv.org.

Fred Rogers Exhibit: The multimedia, interactive display is located on the upper level of the Fred M. Rogers Center. The exhibit traces the life, work and influence of Fred Rogers, beginning with his hometown roots in Latrobe. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Details: fredrogerscenter.org

Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve: This 50-acre nature reserve offers a 12-station discovery trail, various gardens, nature explore areas, 10 crushed gravel trails, and Environmental Learning Barn. The trails are open dawn to dusk daily. The Barn Owl Gift Corner, near the front desk of the barn, offers an array of handmade gifts including jewelry, pottery, puppets and more. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Details: wpnr.org

Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery : Located on the lower level of the Fred Rogers Center, the coverlet collection is comprised of more than 400 antique American bed weavings. The gallery is free and open to the public. Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays. Details: mccarlgallery.org

Take in a show: St. Vincent Summer Theatre runs throughout the warmer months at the Robert S. Carey Student Center. "My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra" will be playing Aug. 3-20. Tickets are $12-$22. Details: svst.org

St. Vincent Gristmill: Built by Benedictine monks, the Gristmill has been in continuous operation since 1854. At the Gristmill, you will find a small museum with exhibits as well as a store where you can purchase breads, flours, jams and more. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Details: 724-537-0304 or saintvincentgristmill.com

Melvin Platz Garden and Sauerkraut Tower: Grab a cool drink and enjoy the shade of the Melvin Platz Garden located across from the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Just a short walk from the garden is Sauerkraut Tower. Built in 1893 the tower moved more than 80,000 gallons of water through campus. In the early 20th-century, Brother Innocent used the tower to store crocks and barrels of pickled cabbage, giving the tower its new name.

Explore the area

1. Eat a banana split: In 2004, the National Ice Cream Retailers Association certified Latrobe as the home of the banana split, 100 years after it was invented in a local drug store. Tassel Pharmacy is long gone, but here are a couple of local joints still serving the gooey summer favorite treat: Mr. B's Ice Cream and Food, 614 Unity St., Unity; and Peaches 'n Cream, 5032 Route 30, Hempfield.

2. Enjoy music and beer: Jambrewzle from noon to 11 p.m. at Four Seasons Brewing in Latrobe is an outdoor music festival with live bands, food trucks, vendors, workshops, fire show and more. Details: 724-520-4111 or Facebook

3. Work against the clock: Solve clues, puzzles and brainteasers to escape from one of two locked rooms at Escape Reality, 3862 Route 30, Latrobe. Details: 724-708-1096 or escaperealityrooms.com

4. Take a trip to the country: Breathe the fresh air and buy some fresh-made organic bakery products, grass-fed beef and native plants at Friendship Farms, a working family farm at 147 Friendship Farm Lane (off Route 130), Mt. Pleasant Township. Details: 724-423-1545 or friendshipfarms.com

5. Amuse yourself: See why industry publications have dubbed Idlewild & Soak Zone, along Route 30 East in Ligonier Township, as the world's best children's amusement park. Indulge in rides, games, food, entertainment and a water park. Details: 724-238-3666 or idlewild.com

6. Get arty: View works by area artists, browse the gift shop and eat at Ricolita's Café in the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St. Details: 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

7. Roll with the times: Latrobe Skating Center is the place to be on Friday and Saturday evenings for a wild time on traditional four-wheeled skates or the inline version. Details: 724-537-8541 or latrobeskatingcenter.com

8. Get your kicks on Route 30: Relive the history of America's first transcontinental highway at the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, Unity. The gift shop offers both kitschy memorabilia and artisan crafts. Details: 724-879-4241 or lhhc.org

9. Make a splash: Cool off in the Rogers-McFeely Pool in Legion-Keener Park, on Memorial Drive in Latrobe. There's a Turbo Twister tube slide for adventurous water bugs. Details: 724-537-4331 or latroberecreation.org

10. Game on: Forget football and try the mini-golf, go kart track, batting cages, arcade and snack shop at Statler's Fun Center, 386 Frye Farm Road, Unity. Details: 724-539-7655 or statlers.com

Yinz gotta eat

To sate the appetite one is sure to work up watching all of that football practice, choose from a number of nearby dining options, including:

Gray Goose, 2377 Route 30, Ligonier Township: the upscale restaurant with rustic-but-elegant country charm, is gaining a reputation for signature drinks made with Grey Goose vodka as well as specialty drinks alluding to local history and landmarks, such as the Adult Arnold Palmer (sweet tea vodka and limoncello). The menu includes Chicken Marsala, crab cakes, steaks, duck breast, lamb and pasta dishes. 724-441-4947 or graygooseligonier.com

DiSalvo's Station, 325 McKinley Ave, Latrobe: The eatery in a nationally registered historic landmark train station (with a speakeasy cigar bar) is recognized for its authentic Italian cuisine. 724-539-0500 or disalvosrestaurant.com

Chef Dato's Table , 645 Route 217, Derry Township: Casual fine dining and specialty salads can be found here, along with appetizers including buffalo pierogies and Dato's mussels. Hearty entrees include lobster mac and cheese, and Chambersburg chicken, made with sliced peaches and a peach schnapps cream sauce. 724-739-0228 or chefdato.com

Darlington Inn, 1473 Darlington Road, Ligonier Township: "Everything is homemade from scratch," according to its website, and focuses on Hungarian cuisine. Aficionados of platters of Eastern European dishes like pork scallopini, chicken crepes, goulash and stuffed cabbage, will be happy diners. 724-238-7831 or darlingtoninn.com

DeNunzio's Italian Chophouse, 148 Aviation Lane, Unity: Dine with a view of takeoffs and landings at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Its dinner menu includes chophouse specialties like seared diver scallops and filet mignon, pasta choices like eggplant ravioli and linguine with clam sauce, chicken picata and veal Romano. 724-539-3980 or denunziosrestaurant.com

Ligonier Tavern, 139 W. Main St., Ligonier: Located in the heart of downtown Ligonier in a former Victorian home, appetizers here go beyond the expected, with crab and salmon puffs and cheese stuffed risotto fritters or hummus. Entrees include tuna steak, shepherd's pie and beef stew. 724-238-7788 or ligoniertavern.com

Touchdown Club II, 3850 Route 30, Unity: The latest incarnation of a restaurant established to "increase public interest in sports and athletic games and to assist students, with proven scholarship ability at St. Vincent College and in need of financial aid, in continuing their education," now prides itself in the tradition of a friendly gathering spot. Early bird specials Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-6 p.m. include seafood, steak and chicken dishes, along with a portabella parmesan. 724-539-3310 or touchdownclub2.com

Sharky's Café, 3960 Lincoln Highway, Unity: Billed as a sports restaurant, Sharky's goes all out to promote Steelers training camp. Its website notes the restaurant will bring back the Rothlies-burger for a limited time only, and the site will host several live radio broadcasts during training weeks. This is hearty, tailgate (without having to grill) food. 724-532-1620 or sharkyscafe.com.

Dino's Sports Lounge, 3883 Route 30 East, Unity: Here's another place to celebrate all things sports. Memorabilia adorns the walls, much of it dedicated to the Steelers. From "warm-ups" like freshly cut chips and fried pickles to "shareables" like jalapeno poppers and buffalo shrimp, the expansive menu offers gourmet hot dogs and gourmet burgers (including a Steeler burger), pizza, pasta dishes and super sandwiches. 724-539-2566 or dinoslatrobe.com

French Express , 1020 Latrobe 30 Plaza, Unity: Opened in December, this mostly carry-out business offer a continental flair — hot entrees to go, along with sides, soups and salads and sandwiches on fresh-baked baguettes. Behind the counter are deli cheeses and meats that might include duck breast; salmon, chicken and ribs smoked on site; or sausages like pheasant/chicken/cognac, venison/blueberry and wild boar/cranberry. 724-739-3663 or frenchexpressfood.com

— Mary Pickels