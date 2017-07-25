'Greatest Arcade in the Universe' open for business in Pittsburgh (1 weekend only)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: Daily passes, $25 for July 27 or 30, $30 for July 28 or 29; full event pass, $90; $50 for ages 6-12

A few years ago, the bookstore and the record store seemed to be consigned to the scrap-heap of history, as rapidly emptying emporia of obsolete media.

Then, a funny thing happened. After all the chains died off, bookstores and record stores staged a mini-comeback.

So it goes with the video game arcade. Not long ago, these seemed to only hang around in fading malls and truckstops.

Now, not only are new arcades popping up all over the place, but the "Greatest Arcade in the Universe" is here in Pittsburgh this weekend. The ReplayFX Arcade & Video Game Festival is July 27 to 30 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It began with pinball.

Mark Steinman has long helped organize Professional Amateur Pinball Association's tournaments, from a warehouse in Carnegie. His first inkling that he was onto something bigger came during a drive through the Mojave Desert.

"My wife and I were driftin' through the Mojave Desert to a pinball tournament we help run, when the tickets for Pinburgh 2014 went on sale," Steinman says. "For 400 spots, all of them sold out before we finished crossing the desert."

They knew they were outgrowing their Carnegie headquarters, but weren't sure where to go from there. Why not take it to the biggest room in town (aside from maybe Heinz Field)?

The Replay Foundation — a nonprofit that manages the festival and pinball tournaments — carts in the massive collection from Carnegie.

"We're bringing in 506 pinball machines," Steinman says. "Depending on what our techs do, about 300 to 315 arcade games. Then, whatever the vendors bring, and the manufacturers give us. Other people are going to show up bringing another 100 or so games, but we won't know until then. I think we're going to have over 900 to 950 machines, total."

They'll range from the very earliest pinball games, to the debut of a brand-new pinball game, "Dialed In," to be used in competition.

"From the planning standpoint, there's aspects that have grown and expanded that I never saw coming," Steinman says. "Others that I thought would be popular that are being phased out."

"The Console lounge — in 2015, we had maybe 80 retro Ataris and Nintendos," Steinman says. "That, we expanded it from 80 to 230 (consoles), that's totally exploding.

"There's also a computer-gaming area, with 60 PCs linked together. That's brand new. "

Steinman thought there would be more interest in talks and seminars, like at a normal convention. In retrospect, that was a mistake.

"It doesn't matter who I bring in — there's just so many distractions when people get into the arcade. Apparently, people would rather play games than listen to people speak."

Steinman expects 10,000 visitors over the three-day weekend this year, a significant increase from last year. Most people just come to browse and play, but there's $100,000 at stake for competitive gamers, pinball and otherwise.

"We'll have a 1,000 people in the pinball tournament, the biggest pinball tournament in history, by far," Steinman says.

Competitive video gaming has really taken on a lot of the trappings of sports, with leagues and spectators. This tournament gives pinball players a little taste of that world — but only a little.

"The more pinball grows, the more we find ways to 'level up' the viewers' experience," Steinman says. "There's a wall of TVs that people can watch, and a live broadcast (from ReplayFX) that gets thousands of views online."

If you want to go, but can't make it this year, it will be back.

"We've just signed on to do it at the convention center through 2020," Steinman says.

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.