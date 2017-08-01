St. Vincent bookstore stocks Steelers merchandise, old favorites and new

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Pittsburgh Steelers training camp gets under way on the campus of St. Vincent College for the 52nd consecutive year, fans in need of new merchandise for the upcoming season can check out the items for sale in the college bookstore in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on most public practice days and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on most other days through Aug. 19.

New this year are an NFL board game with player figures, a four-spice collection, a laser light that projects onto a house and an airplane glider, says Anthony Grossi, OSB, bookstore director.

"In addition, the store will also be offering past favorites such as mugs, pennants, training camp T-shirts, pens, pencils, glasses and framed pictures of players," Grossi says.

Returning popular Steelers logo items include wheel covers, license plates, stadium cushions, a panoramic photo of Heinz Field, gloves, checkers, action figures, cars, mailbox flags, Lil' Teammates NFL figures, and, for the handy man or woman, a screwdriver. All items also will be sold on the bookstore's online site.

The bookstore also will sell a variety of ice cream novelty items.

The Steelers official merchandise tent also will be open every day of public practice.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.