5 stops for your Pittsburgh weekend

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Tinsley Ellis

1. The Blues and Roots Festival

Ron "Moondog" Esser and his pals are back after a one-year hiatus with a full lineup of blues and Americana-style music. Tinsley Ellis headlines on July 22 and Kenny Neal on July 23. The music has moved to the Syria Shrine Center in Cheswick, and the event now benefits autisim awareness programs. pghbluesrootsfest.com

2. The symphony goes pop

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra lightens up during the summer. This weekend, the musicians will play Johnny Mathis on July 22 at Heinz Hall. Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

3. Hungry for some lamb?

Ace Hotel in East Liberty will host the first Western Pennsylvania lamb cookoff on July 23 with more than 10 notable local chefs, along with some from neighboring state, preparing delicacies. Attendees will vote to crown the winner.

4. New take on Pittsburgh history

"Art of Facts | Uncovering Pittsburgh Stories" opens July 22 at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District. "The Art of Facts" features works by members of the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators that creatively interpret the rich history of Western Pennsylvania.

5. Run, Skip, Dance at Night Nation

The Night Nation Run begins with a pre-party at 7:30 p.m. at Stage AE on the North Shore. The "race" starts at 8:30 p.m. with an illuminated racecourse and multiple DJ stages along the way, finishing with a main stage after party with electronoic dance music back at Stage AE and an Official After After Party at Diesel.

