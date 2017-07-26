Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: July 27-Aug. 9

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts perform in 2012 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.
Ervin Detweiler, 76, sits in the shade at his basket booth he has set up as a vendor at the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival in Riverfront Park. Thursday. July 30, 2015.
Greg Foster takes off from the start dock in the F1 Powerboat Finals at the Three Rivers Regatta on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. After having to stop and restart the race three times due to problems with other boats, Foster won the category this year.
Scene from 'Million Dollar Quartet'

JULY 27

Pulpfest, July 27-30, DoubleTree by Hilton, Cranberry. pulpfest.com

ReplayFX and Gaming Festival, July 27-30, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. replayfx.org

Fayette County Fair, July 27-Aug. 5, Dunbar. fayettefair.com

Apple Hill Playhouse's “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, July 27-Aug. 5, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

JULY 28

Boston and Joan Jett, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Pittsburgh CLO's “Mamma Mia,” July 28-Aug. 6, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

Amos Lee and Lake Street Dive, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Sun Warrior Kings, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

JULY 29

JamBrewzle, grounds of Four Seasons Brewing Company & Pub in Latrobe. facebook.com/JamBrewzle

Pure Prairie League, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

JULY 30

Primus, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

AUG. 1

The Shins, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Australian Pink Floyd, Palace Theatre. Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Muse and 30 Seconds to Mars, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

AUG. 2

Bela Fleck, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

“Bring It! Live,” Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

AUG. 3

St. Vincent Summer Theatre's “My Way; A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Aug. 3-20, St. Vincent College, Unity. svst.org

Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, Aug. 3-6, Kittanning. armstrongfestival.com

AUG. 4

EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Aug. 4-6, Point State Park and North Shore. yougottaregatta.org

Southern Avenue, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

Flood City Music Festival, Aug. 4-5, with Sugar Ray, Peoples Natural Gas Park, Johnstown. floodcitymusic.com

AUG. 5

Vandergrift Arts Festival, Grant Avenue, Vandergrift. facebook.com/VandergriftArtFest

AUG. 6

Deer Lakes Car Cruise and Concert by Kardaz, Carp Field, Tarentum. http://bit.ly/2uQsmog

Brantley Gilbert, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Don Felder, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

AUG. 7

Nickelback, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

AUG. 8

Mountain Playhouse's “Caught in a Net,” Aug. 8-20, Jennerstown. mountainplayhouse.org

Pittsburgh CLO's “Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 8-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Tesla, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Cinderella,” Aug. 8-12, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

