Entertainment planner: July 27-Aug. 9
JULY 27
Pulpfest, July 27-30, DoubleTree by Hilton, Cranberry. pulpfest.com
ReplayFX and Gaming Festival, July 27-30, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. replayfx.org
Fayette County Fair, July 27-Aug. 5, Dunbar. fayettefair.com
Apple Hill Playhouse's “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, July 27-Aug. 5, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
JULY 28
Boston and Joan Jett, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Pittsburgh CLO's “Mamma Mia,” July 28-Aug. 6, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
Amos Lee and Lake Street Dive, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Sun Warrior Kings, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
JULY 29
JamBrewzle, grounds of Four Seasons Brewing Company & Pub in Latrobe. facebook.com/JamBrewzle
Pure Prairie League, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
JULY 30
Primus, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
AUG. 1
The Shins, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Australian Pink Floyd, Palace Theatre. Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Muse and 30 Seconds to Mars, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
AUG. 2
Bela Fleck, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
“Bring It! Live,” Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
AUG. 3
St. Vincent Summer Theatre's “My Way; A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Aug. 3-20, St. Vincent College, Unity. svst.org
Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, Aug. 3-6, Kittanning. armstrongfestival.com
AUG. 4
EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Aug. 4-6, Point State Park and North Shore. yougottaregatta.org
Southern Avenue, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
Flood City Music Festival, Aug. 4-5, with Sugar Ray, Peoples Natural Gas Park, Johnstown. floodcitymusic.com
AUG. 5
Vandergrift Arts Festival, Grant Avenue, Vandergrift. facebook.com/VandergriftArtFest
AUG. 6
Deer Lakes Car Cruise and Concert by Kardaz, Carp Field, Tarentum. http://bit.ly/2uQsmog
Brantley Gilbert, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Don Felder, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
AUG. 7
Nickelback, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
AUG. 8
Mountain Playhouse's “Caught in a Net,” Aug. 8-20, Jennerstown. mountainplayhouse.org
Pittsburgh CLO's “Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 8-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tesla, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Cinderella,” Aug. 8-12, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org