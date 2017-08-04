PITTSBURGH WEEKEND TOP 5
Updated 3 hours ago
It's summer, it's the weekend, and there's plenty to do in Pittsburgh. Here are just a few suggestions for summer fun in the city.
BE AMAZED
David London's Magic Outside the Box combines magic with storytelling, comedy, puppetry, surrealism, philosophy, and that which cannot be defined. Aug. 4-5, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre,
BE WELL-FED
The 3rd Annual Pittsburgh VegFest features vegan food, wellness vendors, a full stage of music, and family activities. Admission is free for the event sponsored by Justice for Animals. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Allegheny Commons Park, North Side.
BE A KID
This Saturday KidsPlay moves from Market Square, inside to PPG Place. Activities are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Bouncer Blaster, Find Some Flow, and the Calligraphy Guild
BE HAPPY
The Arcade Comedy Theater 's monthly "Dinner with the Nolens" show features a long-form improv set with theater co-owners and Second City alum Jethro Nolen and Kristy Nolen, who invite another improv duo to dinner, and then all four perform together. 8 p.m. Aug. 5
BE PART OF THE FESTIVAL
The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta goes all day Saturday and Sunday. There's music, jumping dogs, flipping bikes and powerboat races. But the star this year may be the Red Bull Flugtag, which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Watch homemade flying machines try to beat the record for free flight.