Beer here! Carnegie Science Center examines the brewing process
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Photography by Depuhl
The Carnegie Science Center, on PittsburghÕs North Shore, will host another Òno kids nightÓ from 6 to 10 p.m. July 28. Those attending can explore the chemistry of beer and enjoy free samples from local breweries during ÒAfter Dark 21+ Beer.Ó

Updated 2 hours ago

Science isn't always serious, and it's definitely not just for kids.

The Carnegie Science Center, on Pittsburgh's North Shore, will host another "no kids night" from 6 to 10 p.m. July 28.

Those attending can explore the chemistry of beer and enjoy free samples from local breweries during "After Dark 21 + Beer."

Brewers scheduled to attend include: Block House Brewery, Penn Brewery, North Country Brewing, Southern Tier Brewery, Couch Brewing, Lavery Brewing, Pilsner Urquell, Fury Brewing Company, Four Seasons Brewery, Copper Kettle Brewing, Levity, Samuel Adams, Butler Brew Works and Rusty Gold.

Beer guru Mark Brewer will weigh in on the science of beer, and the Three Rivers Alliance of Serious Homebrewers (TRASH Homebrewers) and Copper Kettle Brewing Company will offer demonstrations and information about the home brewing process and experience.

The Brew Museum will offer a presentation on the history of beer and how the beverage helped push civilization forward. Other tasty treats for guests include information about beer/cheese pairings, samples of different types of jerky, and pretzel necklace crafting.

Visitors can participate in beer-themed science demonstrations and interact with all four floors of Science Center exhibits, while enjoying the music of Mickey and the Snake Oil Boys.

Admission for 21+ Beer is $24 and includes free beer samples and a special souvenir glass. Proper identification is required. Event sponsors are PPG and Steel City Media.

Details: 412-237-3400 or CarnegieScienceCenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

