Town crier to stroll Fort Armstrong Folk Festival grounds

For wooden toy craftsman Jim Selinger of Saltsburg, there's no place that he and his wife, Pat, would rather be than the annual Fort Armstrong Folk Festival for four days every summer.

“We have been doing it for years,” he says. “The people are great; the crafts and food are the best. We have seen it change over time and there is always something new every year.”

This year is no different, according to Jessica Coil, executive director of the festival scheduled Aug. 3 to 6 in Kittanning's Riverfront Park along the banks of the Allegheny River.

In addition to the regular attractions that draw up to 60,000 visitors to Kittanning Riverfront Park for the annual event — an artists market with more than 60 vendors selling hand-crafted items, a historical encampment and demonstrations, art show, heritage arts and music demonstrations, horse and carriage rides, vehicle displays, fireworks and more — the 46th edition of the festival will have some new features as well.

Town crier Nathanial Dunlop will stroll the grounds on Friday and Saturday to proclaim announcements and well wishes to visitors celebrating birthdays and other special occasions, Coil says. From Thursday to Saturday, a photo booth will be available for fun snaps using props provided, “including some Colonial clothes and fun stuff.”

The Selingers are among the 50 craftsmen that are regulars at the festival; the others are new additions this year.

“We have our own sawmill and our toys start with cutting the trees, drying and cutting boards. Then I begin the toys,” Jim explains. “Wooden toys not only last but kids love them. Even in this age of electronics, they love these traditional toys.”

They create more than 100 different games, toys and puzzles, including their most popular toy, a rubber band machine gun that shoots 16 rubber bands, one at a time.

“And we guarantee it — if it breaks, we repair it,” he says. “We have been participating in this festival so long that we have begun to sell to the second generation. Kids who bought our toys are now bringing their kids to buy.”

Another exhibitor at the artists market will be Emma Waugaman, 21, of Ford City. She has had her business selling handcrafted herbal skin care products, Yamali Naturals, since 2010. With 10 siblings in her family, she says everyone pitches in to help.

Her soaps are created in the family kitchen, and she works in the basement that she calls the “soap den, a place filled with the aroma of curing soaps.”

All of her recipes are natural, using coconut, organic palm, virgin olive, jojoba and almond oils, luxury butters like shea and cocoa, herbal teas and locally produced raw milk and honey.

“I love the atmosphere of festivals; they provide a relaxed environment where people can connect with each other and with local crafters,” she says.

The Fort Armstrong Folk Festival will feature live entertainment daily, with The Vogues, the Kittanning Fireman's Band and Kittanning Community Band, Greater Cranberry Men's Chorus and Tulka's Polynesian Island Magic among the full schedule of performers on two stages, in the park (North Stage) and at St. Paul's Episcopal Church yard (Main Stage), where an annual “Festiv-idol” competition will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

Celtic musician and singer/songwriter Sue Barowski of Munhall, will perform her solo act, Steel Clover, at the festival. She also will have an interactive music tent containing a variety of Celtic instruments, such as fiddles, guitars, mandolins, lap harps, Irish whistles and more.

“I encourage visitors to play the instruments because the experience is fun and it makes people smile,” she says. “I also have a table of antique Celtic instruments that I picked up over the years. People are fascinated by these odd instruments, such as a zither, lap dulcimer and ukelin, because they have never seen them before. These instruments are from the past and have been long forgotten.”

There also will be special activities for kids, including pony rides, face painting and a Colonial-themed petting zoo. A variety of festival foods will be available for purchase.

Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.