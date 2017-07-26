Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Get out in the Open Streets on July 30 in Pittsburgh
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Ryan Hall of Irwin jogs as his son Jake rides a scooter on the Clemente Bridge toward the North Shore on July 31, 2016, during the final OpenStreetsPGH of the year. People were encouraged to walk, run, bike or skate from the West End, through the North Side and into Downtown.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants in Open Streets are led through a workout in Market Square on May 28, 2017.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
Sheila Alberto of Lawrenceville (left) does yoga in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh during the Open Streets event on May 31, 2015.

The season's final OpenStreetsPGH is planned for July 30 along a 3.5-mile stretch from Lawrenceville to Market Square through the Strip District.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pittsburgh streets will close to vehicle traffic for walking, biking and non-stop demonstrations, classes and fun activities celebrating active lifestyles.

Participants can enter the route at any point and will be able to try everything from yoga and boxing to fencing and hip hop dance.

Kids' activities will include face-painting, BMX bike obstacle course and even snowboarding.

OpenStreetsPGH started in 2014 as a pilot program intended to promote healthy living, local businesses and an alternative way of thinking about how people get around the city. In 2015, the initiative expanded to three events throughout the summer.

OpenStreetsPGH is part of a worldwide movement called Ciclovia, inspired by the practice in some Colombian cities of closing streets to vehicle traffic on Sundays and public holidays and setting up stages for entertainment in city parks.

Check out some scenes from June's Open Street's Pittsburgh, which took place on the North Side:

Route map, activity schedule and information on getting to OpenStreetsPGH is available at openstreetspgh.org .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

