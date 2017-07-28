Ligonier Country Market to dedicate bench to founders, others
Updated 35 minutes ago
Ligonier Country Market founders, vendors and volunteers will be honored with a memorial bench at the West Main Street and Springer Road location at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
The bench will commemorate those who have contributed to the market's ongoing success, says Cari Frei, market executive director.
Founders and family members of the original board are welcome to attend the dedication.
Ligonier Country Farm Market. Look for our mustard yellow tent in spot 13 8am-12pm #jarredgoods pic.twitter.com/KhkkL6EBlM— Jarred LLC (@JarredLlc) May 26, 2017
Original directors include Frances Austin, Eleanor Barbaras, Edward Bitzer, Harriet Clark, Ann Hewat, Thomas Hughes, William Kemper, Benjamin Lamb, Dorothy Sheridan, Ralph Shirey, Stanley Tishman, Joyce Tucker, John West, Jeanne Witman and Shepherd Witman.
Founders, family members or those with contact information for those involved may reach Frei at cfrei@ligoniercountrymarket.com or by calling 724-858-7894.
The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.