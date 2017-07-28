Mt. Pleasant ghost tour promises history and humor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mt. Pleasant Historical Society will host a ghost walk at 6 p.m. Aug. 5.

Participants are invited to take a walk back in time and learn about the people and events that helped shape the borough's history.

This fun and educational — and non-scary — event is planned for all ages.

"This is telling the history of some of the people of the town, but with a little bit of humor," says committee chair Phyllis Newell.

Groups of 10 to 15 will travel in a loop, beginning and ending at Frick Park on Etze Avenue with five stops in between, she says.

First stop is the borough's well-known doughboy, representative of a World War I soldier. Fifteen bronze stars encircling the statue below the doughboy's feet represent 15 soldiers from Mt. Pleasant killed in the war, Newell says.

Participants will travel to the former mansion of long-ago resident Samuel Warden. The South Church Street residence is now home to the Braddock Trail chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Next up, actors playing Oliver Shupe, former operator of a town grist mill, and his wife and daughter will prepare for the daughter's upcoming nuptials. The Shupe family donated two wedding gowns, from 1894 and 1924, to the historical society, and they will be on display as if in a bridal shop, Newell says.

Tour members will learn about the "Morewood Massacre" that occurred at the Morewood Mine in April 1891, when numerous miners were killed and injured as a result of an area mining strike, according to the society's website.

Finally, they will walk to Ramsay Elementary School, where Martin Overholt and his nephew, Henry Clay Frick, will verbally joust with each other.

Newell says she is overseeing the walk as a tribute to her late daughter, Dalene Wilkins, who was very involved with the historical society and earlier ghost walks.

"She always had an interest in history," Newell says.

Tickets are $5, $3 for children and veterans, and may be purchased at the event.

Details: 724-547-9115 or mphistory.com

