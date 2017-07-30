Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Vandergrift Arts Festival returns Aug. 5 after 1-year hiatus

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Painted palettes are displayed in front of the bandstand at a previous Vandergrift Arts Festival.
Submitted
'Steel Mill' by Keith Clouse
'Dolly Sods Wilderness, WV' by Tom Gallovich
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Vandergrift welcome sign.

Updated 1 hour ago

A new festival layout awaits attendees this year at the Vander‑grift Arts Festival on Aug. 5.

After taking a hiatus in 2016, the festival returns this year revamped and rejuvenated, festival chairwoman Aleesha Kelly says.

Hosted by the nonprofit VIP (Vandergrift Improvement Program), the event will feature a slew of new activities, Kelly says.

The festival didn't happen last year because of a “planning hiatus,” she says.

“There's something for everyone,” Kelly says. “Our goal is to celebrate arts and the community during the festival and to draw positive attention to the charm of our great history-rich town.”

The rain or shine festival will feature regional artists exhibiting their works with a family friendly vibe.

This year's featured artists are Western Pennsylvania artist Keith Clouse, who will showcase his steel mill artwork, and local photographer Tom Gallovich.

An 8-by-28-foot mobile community mural celebrating the borough is the largest addition to the one-day festival, with visitors invited to express their creativity by painting on a piece of the display — similar to the paint-by-number art kits.

Kelly says another major change is the festival design — laid out with the goal of letting visitors join in street festivities and have easy access to local businesses.

In the past, festival booths blocked some downtown storefronts. This year, they have been concentrated along the center of Grant Avenue, allowing ample space for festivalgoers to access stores.

“This benefits our storefronts because they won't be blocked or overcrowded by the vendor tents,” Kelly says.

More than 40 vendors and 10 stage acts are registered this year. Most of the vendors are artists and craftsman, says Kelly, a local photographer.

Two separate stages will offer continuous live musical entertainment.

In addition to the brick-and-mortar restaurants in town that will be open, attendees can nosh on freshly prepared fare from food trucks, including Michele's Mobile Meals serving up custom nachos, Ash & Kris Kitchen offering gyros, falafel and chicken and rice, and the Vandergrift Fire Department No. 1 & Markle selling gourmet smoked burgers, hot dogs and fresh-cut fries.

Wooden Door Winery recently opened a second winery location in Vandergrift and will offer wine tastings.

CoCo Coffeehouse from Leechburg will serve specialty drinks from a coffee station, providing a java fix since Vandergrift doesn't have a coffee shop — yet.

CoCo owner Nikki Saxion of Apollo loves to check out the custom jewelry, paintings and various art when she attends.

“I am looking forward to the festival being moved back to Grant (Avenue),” Saxion says. “I enjoy seeing all of the artisan booths.”

The festival previously was hosted in Kennedy Park.

Festival organizers are hopeful the event will entice new residents and companies to move into Vandergrift.

“The feedback has been excellent this year, and everyone is glad to see the festival moved back to Grant Avenue,” Kelly says. “Proceeds from the festival are utilized locally — financing the next festival and helping fund community improvement projects.”

Several free children's activities planned include face painting, a Gymboree tumbling area, rock painting, crafts and visits from Disney princesses and superheroes from Tara Salem's “Party Girls Event Planning.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.