Vandergrift Arts Festival returns Aug. 5 after 1-year hiatus

A new festival layout awaits attendees this year at the Vander‑grift Arts Festival on Aug. 5.

After taking a hiatus in 2016, the festival returns this year revamped and rejuvenated, festival chairwoman Aleesha Kelly says.

Hosted by the nonprofit VIP (Vandergrift Improvement Program), the event will feature a slew of new activities, Kelly says.

The festival didn't happen last year because of a “planning hiatus,” she says.

“There's something for everyone,” Kelly says. “Our goal is to celebrate arts and the community during the festival and to draw positive attention to the charm of our great history-rich town.”

The rain or shine festival will feature regional artists exhibiting their works with a family friendly vibe.

This year's featured artists are Western Pennsylvania artist Keith Clouse, who will showcase his steel mill artwork, and local photographer Tom Gallovich.

An 8-by-28-foot mobile community mural celebrating the borough is the largest addition to the one-day festival, with visitors invited to express their creativity by painting on a piece of the display — similar to the paint-by-number art kits.

Kelly says another major change is the festival design — laid out with the goal of letting visitors join in street festivities and have easy access to local businesses.

In the past, festival booths blocked some downtown storefronts. This year, they have been concentrated along the center of Grant Avenue, allowing ample space for festivalgoers to access stores.

“This benefits our storefronts because they won't be blocked or overcrowded by the vendor tents,” Kelly says.

More than 40 vendors and 10 stage acts are registered this year. Most of the vendors are artists and craftsman, says Kelly, a local photographer.

Two separate stages will offer continuous live musical entertainment.

In addition to the brick-and-mortar restaurants in town that will be open, attendees can nosh on freshly prepared fare from food trucks, including Michele's Mobile Meals serving up custom nachos, Ash & Kris Kitchen offering gyros, falafel and chicken and rice, and the Vandergrift Fire Department No. 1 & Markle selling gourmet smoked burgers, hot dogs and fresh-cut fries.

Wooden Door Winery recently opened a second winery location in Vandergrift and will offer wine tastings.

CoCo Coffeehouse from Leechburg will serve specialty drinks from a coffee station, providing a java fix since Vandergrift doesn't have a coffee shop — yet.

CoCo owner Nikki Saxion of Apollo loves to check out the custom jewelry, paintings and various art when she attends.

“I am looking forward to the festival being moved back to Grant (Avenue),” Saxion says. “I enjoy seeing all of the artisan booths.”

The festival previously was hosted in Kennedy Park.

Festival organizers are hopeful the event will entice new residents and companies to move into Vandergrift.

“The feedback has been excellent this year, and everyone is glad to see the festival moved back to Grant Avenue,” Kelly says. “Proceeds from the festival are utilized locally — financing the next festival and helping fund community improvement projects.”

Several free children's activities planned include face painting, a Gymboree tumbling area, rock painting, crafts and visits from Disney princesses and superheroes from Tara Salem's “Party Girls Event Planning.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.