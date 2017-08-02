Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Hear the Civil War story in 'Voices From The Attic'

Joyce Hanz | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Discover aspects of the Civil War through the written words of two brother soldiers as the Apollo Area Historical Society continues its “Apollo Potpourri” Sunday Evening Series on Aug. 6.

Pittsburgh author and retired history teacher Carleton Young presents his book “Voices From The Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War” during an evening Q&A presentation in Apollo.

“We offer a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” says Sue Ott, historical society vice president. “The feedback from this series is great. We've had between 30 and 40 (people) for each program, with a lot of repeat attendees as well as people joining the AAHS.”

Young discovered more than 250 handwritten letters a decade ago in a wooden box in his parents attic in Churchill.

He was delighted to read about the Civil War experiences of two brothers from Williamstown, Vt., as they fought during the war — through some of the most pivotal battles of the war.

He researched the letters and was motivated to write a book.

The letters chronicle the story of Francis and Henry Martin during the Peninsula Campaign, then at South Mountain, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Wilderness and Cedar Creek.

Young will offer a PowerPoint presentation that explains a lot of personal information on the soldiers not found in textbooks, Ott says.

“It provides personal information on the part of a Union Civil War soldier,” Ott says.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Refreshments will follow the presentation and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.