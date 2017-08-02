Hear the Civil War story in 'Voices From The Attic'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With: “Voices From The Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War” by Carleton Young

Discover aspects of the Civil War through the written words of two brother soldiers as the Apollo Area Historical Society continues its “Apollo Potpourri” Sunday Evening Series on Aug. 6.

Pittsburgh author and retired history teacher Carleton Young presents his book “Voices From The Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War” during an evening Q&A presentation in Apollo.

“We offer a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” says Sue Ott, historical society vice president. “The feedback from this series is great. We've had between 30 and 40 (people) for each program, with a lot of repeat attendees as well as people joining the AAHS.”

Young discovered more than 250 handwritten letters a decade ago in a wooden box in his parents attic in Churchill.

He was delighted to read about the Civil War experiences of two brothers from Williamstown, Vt., as they fought during the war — through some of the most pivotal battles of the war.

He researched the letters and was motivated to write a book.

The letters chronicle the story of Francis and Henry Martin during the Peninsula Campaign, then at South Mountain, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Wilderness and Cedar Creek.

Young will offer a PowerPoint presentation that explains a lot of personal information on the soldiers not found in textbooks, Ott says.

“It provides personal information on the part of a Union Civil War soldier,” Ott says.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Refreshments will follow the presentation and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.