More A and E

Entertainment planner: Aug. 3-16

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Steven Nuckles, portraying a wagon master, participates in a battle reenactment against Native Americans at Bushy Run Battlefield in Harrison City during the battle's 253rd anniversary weekend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.
Jess Griffin
Ann Wilson
bravewords.com/
Tesla
Dan Speicher | For Trib Total Media
Deer Lakes Park will host a car cruise and concert on Aug. 5, 2017.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chris Stapleton, winner of the awards for new artist of the year, album of the year for 'Traveller,' and male vocalist of the year at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn.
Courtesy FOREIGNER
Foreigner
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Greeter Ann Krafick of Vandergrift smiles while wearing traditional Italian clothing during Festa Italiana di Vandergrift on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016.

Updated 5 hours ago

AUG. 3

St. Vincent Summer Theatre's “My Way; A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Aug. 3-20, St. Vincent College, Unity. svst.org

Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, Aug. 3-6, Kittanning. armstrongfestival.com

AUG. 4

EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Aug. 4-6, Point State Park and North Shore. yougottaregatta.org

Southern Avenue, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

Flood City Music Festival, Aug. 4-5, with Sugar Ray, Peoples Natural Gas Park, Johnstown. floodcitymusic.com

AUG. 5

Vandergrift Arts Festival, Grant Avenue, Vandergrift. facebook.com/VandergriftArtFest

Battle of Bushy Run re-enactment , Aug. 5-6, Harrison City. bushyrunbattlefield.com

AUG. 6

Deer Lakes Car Cruise and Concert by Kardaz, Carp Field, Tarentum. http://bit.ly/2uQsmog

Brantley Gilbert, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

AUG. 7

Nickelback, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

AUG. 8

Mountain Playhouse's “Caught in a Net,” Aug. 8-20, Jennerstown. mountainplayhouse.org

Pittsburgh CLO's “Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 8-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Tesla, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Cinderella,” Aug. 8-12, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

AUG. 10

Earth Wind & Fire, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

“Catch Me If You Can,” Aug. 10-12, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. geyerpac.com

AUG. 11

Steel City Con, Aug. 11-13, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Chris Stapleton, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Freeport Theatre Festival's “Barefoot in the Park,” Aug. 11-27, Leechburg. freeporttheatrefestival.org

Artie Lange, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

Carolyn Wonderland, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

AUG. 12

Foreigner/Cheap Trick, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Antiquing Along the Allegheny, Riverfront Park, Kittanning.

Rock for Hope , Irwin Park, for Westmoreland County Food Bank and Blackburn Center, Irwin Park. westmorelandfoodbank.org

AUG. 13

Larry Carlton, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. http://bit.ly/2rZ2odk

Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pressleyridge.org/icecream.htm

Festa Italiana di Vandergrift, Jackson Avenue, Vandergrift. festaitaliana.us

August Fun Fest , Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. http://bit.ly/2veVu8S

AUG. 15

Ann Wilson, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

AUG. 16

Sabrina Carpenter, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Yestival, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

