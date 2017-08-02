Entertainment planner: Aug. 3-16
AUG. 3
St. Vincent Summer Theatre's “My Way; A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Aug. 3-20, St. Vincent College, Unity. svst.org
Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, Aug. 3-6, Kittanning. armstrongfestival.com
AUG. 4
EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Aug. 4-6, Point State Park and North Shore. yougottaregatta.org
Southern Avenue, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
Flood City Music Festival, Aug. 4-5, with Sugar Ray, Peoples Natural Gas Park, Johnstown. floodcitymusic.com
AUG. 5
Vandergrift Arts Festival, Grant Avenue, Vandergrift. facebook.com/VandergriftArtFest
Battle of Bushy Run re-enactment , Aug. 5-6, Harrison City. bushyrunbattlefield.com
AUG. 6
Deer Lakes Car Cruise and Concert by Kardaz, Carp Field, Tarentum. http://bit.ly/2uQsmog
Brantley Gilbert, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
AUG. 7
Nickelback, Key Bank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
AUG. 8
Mountain Playhouse's “Caught in a Net,” Aug. 8-20, Jennerstown. mountainplayhouse.org
Pittsburgh CLO's “Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 8-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tesla, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Cinderella,” Aug. 8-12, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
AUG. 10
Earth Wind & Fire, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
“Catch Me If You Can,” Aug. 10-12, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. geyerpac.com
AUG. 11
Steel City Con, Aug. 11-13, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com
Chris Stapleton, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Freeport Theatre Festival's “Barefoot in the Park,” Aug. 11-27, Leechburg. freeporttheatrefestival.org
Artie Lange, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org
Carolyn Wonderland, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
AUG. 12
Foreigner/Cheap Trick, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Antiquing Along the Allegheny, Riverfront Park, Kittanning.
Rock for Hope , Irwin Park, for Westmoreland County Food Bank and Blackburn Center, Irwin Park. westmorelandfoodbank.org
AUG. 13
Larry Carlton, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. http://bit.ly/2rZ2odk
Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pressleyridge.org/icecream.htm
Festa Italiana di Vandergrift, Jackson Avenue, Vandergrift. festaitaliana.us
August Fun Fest , Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. http://bit.ly/2veVu8S
AUG. 15
Ann Wilson, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
AUG. 16
Sabrina Carpenter, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Yestival, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org