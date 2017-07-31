Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Get your tickets now for Allegheny Observatory open house
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, July 31, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The historic Allegheny Observatory in Pittsburgh's Riverview Park, Friday, September 5, 2014.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The Allegheny Observatory in Pittsburgh's Riverview Park at sunrise, September 7, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

Reservations for the University of Pittsburgh's Allegheny Observatory's open house will be available starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 for the Sept. 22 event.

This is the one time each year visitors may use the observatory's largest telescope, the Thaw Memorial Refractor, and tour its vault of photographic plates.

The Thaw telescope's main mission has been to study the distance of nearby stars. Designed for photographic use, its refractor has been used to capture more than 110,000 exposures on glass photographic plates. The observatory's collection, dating back to 1914, is among the largest in the world.

In conjunction with the open house, the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will set up telescopes on the observatory's front lawn.

Because the observatory is a research facility, it is open to the public only during designated tour and lecture hours.

Presentations are free, but registration is required. There is a limit of six tickets per person.

The Allegheny Observatory is located in Riverview Park, 159 Riverview Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side,

Details: 412-321-2400 or pitt.edu

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com of via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.