Regatta officials say rains shouldn't impact water activities
Updated 1 hour ago
EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta planners do not expect the recent hard, heavy rains to have any impact on this weekend's scheduled events.
"While we have been monitoring the weather forecast and current river conditions, we don't expect this to have any impact on the events scheduled for Aug. 4-6. Follow us on social media or visit yougottaregatta.org to stay up-to-date on this year's 40th anniversary celebration and schedule," says Derek Weber, president of event management team LionHeart Event Group.
Two years ago, heavy rains forced organizers to cancel the water activities at the 2015 Regatta because of debris in the Allegheny River. After that, regatta planners moved the event from the July 4 weekend to August, hoping for better weather.
