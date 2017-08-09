Bevy of classic and antique cars added to annual event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An antique and classic car show has been added to this year's Antiquing Along the Allegheny antiques and crafts fair.

The 18th annual event is planned for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12 in Riverfront Park in Kittanning, with vehicles to be lined up along adjacent South Water Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At least 30 vendors are expected, says Carolyn Schrecengost, advertising chairwoman for The Questers Kit-Han-Ne Chapter 408, the event sponsor. Besides antiques, there will be handcrafted wares such as dolls and wooden churns, bowls and kitchen utensils, along with pottery and glassware.

Food vendors will be serving hot dogs, barbecued beef, hamburgers in sauce, gyros, doughnuts, specialty cupcakes and other festival-style snacks.

Tim Sweet of pittsburghantiques.com will offer verbal antique appraisals from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $5 per item.

“It's such a nice park and such a great place to have something going on,” Schrecengost says. “We'll be in the south end of the park near the amphitheater. It's level and it's right off the sidewalk, so it's easy to walk.”

The Questers Kit-Han-Ne Chapter 408 is a nonprofit historical preservation group whose recent projects have included kitchen renovations in the McCain House, home of the Armstrong County Historical Society in Kittanning.

The automobile show is being organized by the Antique Automobile Club of America Shannock Valley Region.

Vendor registration is available at 724-545-9557. For car show information, call 724-548-7117.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.