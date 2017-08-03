Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Newest U.S. stamps recognize pollinators
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
United States Postal Service
A Western honeybee pollinates a New England Aster, one of several USPS Protect Pollinators forever stamps released on Aug. 3.
United States Postal Service
A Monarch butterfly appears on one of several USPS Protect Pollinators forever stamps released on Aug. 3.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Two of the continent's most iconic pollinators, the monarch butterfly and the western honeybee, are being recognized with their own stamps this week, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The stamps pay tribute to pollinators' beauty and importance, and show the butterfly and honeybee industriously pollinating a variety of plants native to North America.

The Protect Pollinators Forever stamps were dedicated Aug. 3 at the American Philatelic Society National Summer Convention in Richmond, Va.

A bee buzzing around the patio might provoke anxiety, while a butterfly fluttering over the lawn inspires childlike wonder. But both of these insects are simply going about their business, providing the vital ecological service of pollination.

As with their fellow pollinators — other insects, birds and bats — they are rewarded with sweet nectar as they shuttle pollen from blossom to blossom. The plants are rewarded, too. They can then produce the seeds that bring their next generation. Humans also benefit. We can thank insect pollinators for about a third of the food that we eat, particularly many of the fruits and vegetables that add colorful variety and important nutrients to our diet.

Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) and western honeybees (Apis mellifera), also called European honeybees, are two of North America's most iconic pollinators.

"Bees, butterflies and other pollinators sustain our ecosystem and are a vital natural resource. They are being threatened and we must protect them," says U.S. Postal Service Judicial Officer Gary Shapiro, who dedicated the stamps.

"We'd like to thank the U.S. Postal Service, not only for supporting StampShow Richmond, but for bringing stamps that are sure to be a hit with collectors," says Mick Zais, president of the American Philatelic Society.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.