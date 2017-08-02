Pitt alum Rauh donates $1 million to school's Studio Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Richard E. Rauh's father, Richard S. Rauh, founded the Pittsburgh Playhouse, where Rauh spent hours in the 1950s and '60s watching his mother, Helen Wayne Rauh, and others perform.

His own prolific theater career includes appearances on the Pittsburgh Playhouse stage, with Little Lake Theater in Canonsburg, Washington County, and City Theater and Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh.

Now a film instructor with both Point Park University and Carnegie Mellon University, Rauh recently made a $1 million gift to support the University of Pittsburgh's Studio Theatre and the university's theater productions.

That gift — a bequeath from his estate to establish an endowed fund — in turn was honored by renaming the Studio Theatre the Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre.

"I just felt it was the right thing to do," says Rauh, 77, in a press release.

Rauh is a Pitt alumnus, having earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English in 1962 and 1964, respectively. He was part of a team students who successfully launched the Pitt student-run radio station, then called WPGH.

He later launched and ran the Pittsburgh Playhouse Film Festival from 1979-1994.

Planned are new signs to direct patrons to corridors in the theater, located in the Cathedral of Learning's basement, and a redesign of the lobby and entry hallway to include space for posters, glass display cases and an LED screen.

"As a black-box theater, or one that can be manipulated into many performance configurations, the space is literally a student lab for testing out concepts as well as practicing theater-making," says Gianni Downs, director of undergraduate studies in theatre arts.

"Mr. Rauh's interest in this space shows his commitment to developing student confidence in performance and elevating the practice of theater at Pitt," he says in a release.

