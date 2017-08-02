Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Pitt alum Rauh donates $1 million to school's Studio Theatre
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
John Altdorfer | for trib total media
Richard Rauh was among the VIPs attending the Topping Out Ceremony at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Byham Center for Dance at the PBT Studios on 2900 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District. Dec. 23, 2015.

Updated 3 hours ago

Richard E. Rauh's father, Richard S. Rauh, founded the Pittsburgh Playhouse, where Rauh spent hours in the 1950s and '60s watching his mother, Helen Wayne Rauh, and others perform.

His own prolific theater career includes appearances on the Pittsburgh Playhouse stage, with Little Lake Theater in Canonsburg, Washington County, and City Theater and Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh.

Now a film instructor with both Point Park University and Carnegie Mellon University, Rauh recently made a $1 million gift to support the University of Pittsburgh's Studio Theatre and the university's theater productions.

That gift — a bequeath from his estate to establish an endowed fund — in turn was honored by renaming the Studio Theatre the Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre.

"I just felt it was the right thing to do," says Rauh, 77, in a press release.

Rauh is a Pitt alumnus, having earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English in 1962 and 1964, respectively. He was part of a team students who successfully launched the Pitt student-run radio station, then called WPGH.

He later launched and ran the Pittsburgh Playhouse Film Festival from 1979-1994.

Planned are new signs to direct patrons to corridors in the theater, located in the Cathedral of Learning's basement, and a redesign of the lobby and entry hallway to include space for posters, glass display cases and an LED screen.

"As a black-box theater, or one that can be manipulated into many performance configurations, the space is literally a student lab for testing out concepts as well as practicing theater-making," says Gianni Downs, director of undergraduate studies in theatre arts.

"Mr. Rauh's interest in this space shows his commitment to developing student confidence in performance and elevating the practice of theater at Pitt," he says in a release.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.