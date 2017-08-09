Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planer: Aug. 10-23

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Abryanna Whittington, 8, of Seven Fields, holds butterflies at the National Aviary's Butterfly Garden exhibit on June 1, 2016.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Artemis King, 3, of Monongahela, anxiously waits for her turn to ride 'The Rainbow Express' train that was one of many entertainment rides at the August Fun Fest at Cedar Creek Park on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016.
Sabrina Carpenter
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Dimitri Poulich of Greensburg, hangs on for a ride while participating in the mutton bustin' competition held during Bullride Mania at the 2016 Westmoreland Fair in Mount Pleasant Township.
Joe Meyers
A fairy creates a giant bubble at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
Artie Lange

AUG. 10

Earth Wind & Fire, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

“Catch Me If You Can,” Aug. 10-12, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. geyerpac.com

AUG. 11

Steel City Con, Aug. 11-13, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Chris Stapleton, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Freeport Theatre Festival's “Barefoot in the Park,” Aug. 11-27, Leechburg. freeporttheatrefestival.org

Artie Lange, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org

Carolyn Wonderland, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

AUG. 12

Foreigner/Cheap Trick, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Antiquing Along the Allegheny, Riverfront Park, Kittanning.

Rock for Hope , Irwin Park, for Westmoreland County Food Bank and Blackburn Center, Irwin Park. westmorelandfoodbank.org

Sal Valentinetti and Mike Marino, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Greensburg Garden Center Butterfly Release, Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, Unity. greensburggardencenter.net

AUG. 13

Larry Carlton, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. http://bit.ly/2rZ2odk

Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pressleyridge.org/icecream.htm

Festa Italiana di Vandergrift, Jackson Avenue, Vandergrift. festaitaliana.us

August Fun Fest , Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. http://bit.ly/2veVu8S

AUG. 15

Ann Wilson, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

AUG. 16

Sabrina Carpenter, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Yestival, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

AUG. 17

Style Week Pittsburgh , Aug. 17-20. styleweekpittsburgh.com

AUG. 18

Westmoreland Fair , Aug. 18-26, Mt. Pleasant Township. westmorelandfair.com

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Lisa Scottoline , Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. mysterylovers.com

Kings of Leon , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

The Ballroom Thieves, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

AUG. 19

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival , weekends Aug. 19-Sept. 24, West Newton. pittsburghrenfest.com

Family Fun Night at the Movies with “The Lego Batman Movie,” Deer Lakes Park, West Deer.

Robert Cray Band , Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Florida-Georgia Line , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Monroeville Jazz Festival , Tall Trees Amphitheater, Monroeville Community Park West. monroevillejazz.org

AUG. 20

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre “Ballet Under the Stars,” Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. pbt.org

Ted Nugent , Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

AUG. 22

Bruno Mars , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

AUG. 23

Pittsburgh Comedy Festival , Aug. 23-28, Henry Heymann Theater, Oakland. pittsburghcomedyfestival.org

