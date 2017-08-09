Entertainment planer: Aug. 10-23
AUG. 10
Earth Wind & Fire, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
“Catch Me If You Can,” Aug. 10-12, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. geyerpac.com
AUG. 11
Steel City Con, Aug. 11-13, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com
Chris Stapleton, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Freeport Theatre Festival's “Barefoot in the Park,” Aug. 11-27, Leechburg. freeporttheatrefestival.org
Artie Lange, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.org
Carolyn Wonderland, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
AUG. 12
Foreigner/Cheap Trick, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Antiquing Along the Allegheny, Riverfront Park, Kittanning.
Rock for Hope , Irwin Park, for Westmoreland County Food Bank and Blackburn Center, Irwin Park. westmorelandfoodbank.org
Sal Valentinetti and Mike Marino, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Greensburg Garden Center Butterfly Release, Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, Unity. greensburggardencenter.net
AUG. 13
Larry Carlton, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. http://bit.ly/2rZ2odk
Pressley Ridge Ice Cream Fundae, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pressleyridge.org/icecream.htm
Festa Italiana di Vandergrift, Jackson Avenue, Vandergrift. festaitaliana.us
August Fun Fest , Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. http://bit.ly/2veVu8S
AUG. 15
Ann Wilson, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
AUG. 16
Sabrina Carpenter, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Yestival, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
AUG. 17
Style Week Pittsburgh , Aug. 17-20. styleweekpittsburgh.com
AUG. 18
Westmoreland Fair , Aug. 18-26, Mt. Pleasant Township. westmorelandfair.com
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Lisa Scottoline , Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. mysterylovers.com
Kings of Leon , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
The Ballroom Thieves, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
AUG. 19
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival , weekends Aug. 19-Sept. 24, West Newton. pittsburghrenfest.com
Family Fun Night at the Movies with “The Lego Batman Movie,” Deer Lakes Park, West Deer.
Robert Cray Band , Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Florida-Georgia Line , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Monroeville Jazz Festival , Tall Trees Amphitheater, Monroeville Community Park West. monroevillejazz.org
AUG. 20
Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre “Ballet Under the Stars,” Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. pbt.org
Ted Nugent , Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
AUG. 22
Bruno Mars , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
AUG. 23
Pittsburgh Comedy Festival , Aug. 23-28, Henry Heymann Theater, Oakland. pittsburghcomedyfestival.org