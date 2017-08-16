Entertainment planner: Aug. 17-30
Updated 1 hour ago
AUG. 17
Style Week Pittsburgh , Aug. 17-20. styleweekpittsburgh.com
AUG. 18
Westmoreland Fair , Aug. 18-26, Mt. Pleasant Township. westmorelandfair.com
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Lisa Scottoline , Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. mysterylovers.com
Kings of Leon , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
The Ballroom Thieves, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
AUG. 19
Robert Cray Band , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival , weekends Aug. 19-Sept. 24, West Newton. pittsburghrenfest.com
Family Fun Night at the Movies with “The Lego Batman Movie,” Deer Lakes Park, West Deer.
Monroeville Jazz Festival , Tall Trees Amphitheater, Monroeville Community Park West. monroevillejazz.org
Florida-Georgia Line , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
AUG. 20
Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre “Ballet Under the Stars,” Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. pbt.org
Ted Nugent , Palace Theatre , Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
AUG. 22
Bruno Mars , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
AUG. 23
Pittsburgh Comedy Festival , Aug. 23-28, Henry Heymann Theater, Oakland. pittsburghcomedyfestival.org
AUG. 25
Great American Banana Split Celebration Aug. 25-27, Latrobe. bananasplitfest.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Second City's Summer Blockbuster,” Aug. 25-26, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
Super Doppler, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com
Seven Springs Wine Festival, Aug. 25-27, Champion. 7springs.com
AUG. 26
Antiques on the Diamond, Ligonier. ligonier.com
Arts on the Allegheny with the Clarks, Murtha Amphitheater in Kittanning's Riverfront Park. artsontheallegheny.org
Shadyside ... The Art Festival on Walnut Street, Aug. 26-27. http://bit.ly/2b3Tkvt
AUG. 27
Billy Porter, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. http://bit.ly/2veVu8S