Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Aug. 17-30

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kings of Leon
Jimmy Marble
Kings of Leon
Robert Cray will appear at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Aug. 19.
James L. Bass
Robert Cray will appear at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Aug. 19.
Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Jeremy Cowart
Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Olivia Kelly performed in an excerpt from 'Le Corsaire' during the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's annual Ballet Under the Stars – performance at Hartwood Acres, in Hampton, Pa. August 21, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Olivia Kelly performed in an excerpt from 'Le Corsaire' during the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's annual Ballet Under the Stars – performance at Hartwood Acres, in Hampton, Pa. August 21, 2016.
A banana split is prepared at the 2016 Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A banana split is prepared at the 2016 Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe.
TREASURE HUNTING: (from left), Sylvia and Rick Tyke, of Harrison City, look at a vintage lantern, during the Antiques on the Diamond, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Saturday morning, August 27, 2016.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TREASURE HUNTING: (from left), Sylvia and Rick Tyke, of Harrison City, look at a vintage lantern, during the Antiques on the Diamond, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Saturday morning, August 27, 2016.
Billy Porter performs at the Cultural Trust Cabaret Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.
John Altdorfer | for the Tribune-Review
Billy Porter performs at the Cultural Trust Cabaret Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.
This is a photo of full solar eclipse.
This is a photo of full solar eclipse.

Updated 1 hour ago

AUG. 17

Style Week Pittsburgh , Aug. 17-20. styleweekpittsburgh.com

AUG. 18

Westmoreland Fair , Aug. 18-26, Mt. Pleasant Township. westmorelandfair.com

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Lisa Scottoline , Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. mysterylovers.com

Kings of Leon , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

The Ballroom Thieves, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

AUG. 19

Robert Cray Band , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival , weekends Aug. 19-Sept. 24, West Newton. pittsburghrenfest.com

Family Fun Night at the Movies with “The Lego Batman Movie,” Deer Lakes Park, West Deer.

Monroeville Jazz Festival , Tall Trees Amphitheater, Monroeville Community Park West. monroevillejazz.org

Florida-Georgia Line , KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

AUG. 20

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre “Ballet Under the Stars,” Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. pbt.org

Ted Nugent , Palace Theatre , Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

AUG. 22

Bruno Mars , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

AUG. 23

Pittsburgh Comedy Festival , Aug. 23-28, Henry Heymann Theater, Oakland. pittsburghcomedyfestival.org

AUG. 25

Great American Banana Split Celebration Aug. 25-27, Latrobe. bananasplitfest.com

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Second City's Summer Blockbuster,” Aug. 25-26, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

Super Doppler, part of Greensburg's SummerSounds, St. Clair Park. summersounds.com

Seven Springs Wine Festival, Aug. 25-27, Champion. 7springs.com

AUG. 26

Antiques on the Diamond, Ligonier. ligonier.com

Arts on the Allegheny with the Clarks, Murtha Amphitheater in Kittanning's Riverfront Park. artsontheallegheny.org

Shadyside ... The Art Festival on Walnut Street, Aug. 26-27. http://bit.ly/2b3Tkvt

AUG. 27

Billy Porter, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. http://bit.ly/2veVu8S

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.