Don't let the eclipse pass you by

If you plan to celebrate the partial eclipse expected in the region on Aug. 21, you will have numerous places from which to choose.

From colleges to libraries, science center to outdoor viewing parties, area residents are invited to strap on a pair of special glasses and check out the rarely visible event.

Although total solar eclipses are not uncommon, they often occur in places like the Antarctic or the South Pacific. Next week's eclipse is unusual because it's expected to cut diagonally across the entire United States.

St. Vincent College's John Smetanka, the school's vice president for academic affairs, academic dean and associate professor of physics, will host a partial solar eclipse viewing from 1-4 p.m. in front of the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion on campus, as the moon moves directly between the earth and the sun.

Expected to begin in Westmoreland County at 1:10 p.m. and end at 3:55 p.m., the eclipse will occur when the sun is blocked by the moon. The maximum eclipse will occur at 2:35 p.m., when approximately 80 percent of the sun will be blocked.

"Safe, projected viewing opportunities will be available in the plaza," Smetanka says. "Eclipse glasses with special solar filters will also be available. We remind area residents to never look directly at the sun, even with normal sunglasses, since this can cause serious and permanent eye damage. To safely view the eclipse, use a pinhole projector or specially made solar filter eclipse glasses."

In case of inclement weather, outdoor viewing will be moved into the college's Angelo J. Taiani Planetarium.

That section of the country where day will briefly become night - the path of total eclipse - will pass over Oregon, continue through the heartland all the way to Charleston, S.C.

NASA has posted a handy list of 101 frequently asked questions about this eclipse to its website, nasa.gov.

Check out this Eclipse 101 list of FAQs from #NASA . Can you take a photo while the eclipse is happening? https://t.co/qTP5Idzg4b pic.twitter.com/w0iVkTh4vH — USA.gov (@USAgov) August 9, 2017

According to Space.com, the partial solar eclipse will be the first solar eclipse visible from the continental United States since 1979. It will be the first total solar eclipse only visible from United States soil since long before the founding of the United States.

And that's a reason to celebrate, right?

Join others curious about and eager to safely witness the partial eclipse at:

• Frick Park. While Pittsburgh is not on the "path of totality," the eclipse is going to be partially visible from the park, according to Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

The conservancy's solar eclipse viewing party at the Frick Environmental Center, 2005 Beechwood Blvd., is planned from 1-4 p.m. Registration is not required, and the first 50 people to arrive will receive eclipse viewing glasses.

• Carnegie Science Center invites visitors to watch the event through special solar observation equipment, including a solar telescope. This telescope is designed for safe observation of the sun.

Plans include Buhl Planetarium Shows of "The Great Eclipse," eclipse-themed demonstrations and crafts and live video feeds of the total eclipse visible in other parts of the country in the Science Stage. The Science Center's astronomical specialists and experts will provide commentary (limited seating).

Purchase of reserved seating tickets includes a pair of eclipse glasses.

• Nerd Alert! That attention-grabbing phrase is part of the PBS Nerd movement's effort to engage the community in expressing their curiosity and learning more.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, WQED Multimedia, 4802 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is welcoming "nerds for space" to its solar eclipse party.

Registration for the 1-3 p.m. event includes a pair of eclipse viewing glasses. Participants will watch a live stream in the studio, then head outside to observe the locally visible eclipse, says George Hazimanolis, WQED spokesman.

The free event has proven so popular no more reservations are being taken, he says.

Those who miss the event can tune in that evening at 9 p.m., as WQED broadcasts "Nova: Eclipse Over America," a special show featuring views of the solar eclipse from around the nation.

Numerous area public libraries distributed free viewing glasses, and several in the region are combining fascination with the scientific event with fun, and sponsoring viewing parties on Aug. 21, including Springdale Free Public Library, Community Library of Allegheny Valley in Harrison , Monroeville Public Library and Andrew Bayne Memorial Libraryin Bayne Park.

Penn Area Library in Penn Township, Delmont Public Library , Norwin Public Library and Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe all plan eclipse events on Aug. 21.

Cesare Muccari, executive director of the Westmoreland County Federated Library System, suggests watching the following videos before attempting to view the eclipse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PuThBtrE94&t=244s and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqMN3cVxUk4

He also recommends checking the following site for safe viewing glasses (many libraries have exhausted their supplies): https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters

Muccari credits Hempfield Area School District science teacher Zachary Schuster, who worked with the system's libraries in providing programming on this topic for children, for the above information.

Young learners can find out all about eclipses with a free activity book available on the National Park Service's website, nps.gov.

. @NatlParkService made a free activity book for little learners, all about #SolarEclipse2017 ! Free PDF download at https://t.co/45cUoUAOqM . pic.twitter.com/l4CsFGr8i8 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) August 8, 2017

From Krispy Kreme's rare as an eclipse chocolate-glazed doughnuts to allrecipes.com's version of a tequila sunrise cocktail (alcoholic or non) to welcome back the sun to Pinterest , with a page full of related craft ideas, purveyors of food, drink and party planning are getting in on the eclipse's act.

Happy — and safe — viewing.

