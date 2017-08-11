5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fun doesn't stop in Pittsburgh just because summer is winding down. Here are this weekend's 5 things to do.

1. 21+ Let's get physical at the Carnegie Science Center

On Aug. 11 lace up your sneakers and enjoy this 21+ night. Navigate the ropes course, become a human yo-yo, rock climb or explore the museum as DJ Solo Dolo keeps the music moving. Tickets: $17.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/adult-programs-21-plus-night

2. Go on a tour

Molly's Trolleys offers a fully narrated tour of the must-see places in Pittsburgh. The tour departs from Station Square and travels to the popular areas including Downtown, the North Shore, Strip District, Oakland and the South Side. The tour also includes a behind the scenes tour and ride on the Duquesne Incline. Tickets: $27, $15 children 3-12.

Details: mollystrolleyspittsburghtours.com or 412-391-7433

3. Party on the Mon Wharf

From 3-8 p.m. on Aug. 13 the 2nd annual Crosstown Cookout will be taking place on the Mon Wharf. Check out live music, artists, river activities, food trucks, games and vendors. Admission: $5. All food and drink vendors are cash/card and varies according to the vendor.

4. Solve of murder mystery

The Dinner Detective is a comedy murder mystery show that performs throughout the year at the Pittsburgh Marriott City Center. Solve a hilarious crime while you dine on a fantastic plated dinner. Just beware! The killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect!

Details: thedinnerdetective.com/pittsburgh/schedule/

5. Take in a show

"Million Dollar Quartet" presented by Pittsburgh CLO, wraps-up its Pittsburgh run this weekend. This Tony Award-winning musical was inspired by the unexpected recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

"Million Dollar Quartet" takes you behind the music with a monumental night that explodes off the stage with 21 legendary hits that defined rock 'n' roll, including: "Blue Suede Shoes," "Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Hound Dog." Now through Aug. 13 at The Benedum Center.

Details: trustarts.org