W. Kamau Bell added as 2017 Pittsburgh Comedy Festival headliner
Updated 19 minutes ago
Comedy Arts Pittsburgh (CAP) has made the final addition to the 2017 Pittsburgh Comedy Festival Lineup — W. Kamau Bell.
He will replace the festival's stand-up headliner, Sasheer Zamata, who is unable to attend due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.
Emmy-nominated comic and CNN host Bell delivers incisive, scathingly funny commentary on modern society that will change your view of race, politics and social issues in America.
We might be @totallybiased , but we're jazzed to announce our NEW stand-up headliner, W. Kamau Bell! ( @wkamaubell )! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/orl1ylo7zI— PGH Comedy Festival (@PghComedyFest) August 5, 2017
Bell will perform 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 at the Henry Heymann Theater in Oakland.
The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival will be held Aug. 23-27 at the University of Pittsburgh's Henry Heymann Theatre, adjacent to the Cathedral of Learning and will feature many of Pittsburgh's brightest stand-up and improv comedy acts, a cadre of visiting comics, a midnight stand-up show (including a return appearance by 2016 Pittsburgh Comedy Festival headliner, Quincy Jones) and a family-friendly, Pay-What-You-Wish Kids Comedy Cabaret, intended for children ages 5 to 12.
Details: pittsburghcomedyfestival.org