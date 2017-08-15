Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival opens for annual autumn festivities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sept. 16-17: Pirate Invasion and Military Appreciation Weekend. Mr. Caribbean Pirate Contest and Pirate Treasure Hunt. Military personnel receive buy-one-get-one-free adult ticket and free admission for their children, ages 12 and younger, with military ID.

Sept. 2-4: Children's Weekend. Prince, Princess and Pirate Costume Contest; ages 12 and under admitted free with paying adult; union members receive a buy-one-get-one-free adult ticket with valid identification.

Aug. 26-27: Celtic Fling. Celtic musicians, Scottish pipe bands, madrigal singers, Irish troubadour, dancers and bagpipers, “Men in Kilts” and “Think You Can Jig” contests.

Aug. 19-20: Opening weekend. King Henry and Queen Anne arrive at the castle. Buy-one-get-one-free tickets available at Wendy's restaurants.

Lords and ladies of the realm, prithee, hie thyselves to the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival!

Haply, no cutpurse wilt thou encounter on the way.

The annual festival opens Aug. 19, for six weekends of well-met fun and frolic.

King Henry will preside over the festivities as usual, but this year with the newly crowned Queen Anne.

"(Last year's) Queen Katherine was carried off into the dungeon, I understand," says site director Susan Treadwell.

Though the festival opens each day at 10:30 a.m., Treadwell recommends arriving about a half-hour early for the preview at the front gate.

"The royal court and cast put on a little show," she explains. "Most of the stage acts will do a little part of their show, so you can plan your day and what you want to see.

"There's so much going on, it's hard to see it all."

Some entertainment highlights include:

Returning acts

The CRAIC Show: The backstory says these four international travelers banded together on the battlefield in 1541. Group members merge music from faraway lands while switching and interchanging instruments throughout the show — a song that starts on bagpipes could end with the entire group on percussion, for a high-energy take on World Medieval Music.

Jousting: The brave knights of Noble Cause Productions will demonstrate their skills in lance passes and staged stunt combat, wielding sword, shield, staff and other medieval weapons. Many of the horses in the troupe are rescues that have been rehabilitated for their roles as heroic steeds.

Washing Well Wenches: The duo's performances promise "Wet Dirty Women, Good Clean Fun!" Wenches Whinny and Izzy take the drudgery out of doing the queen's laundry with a nod and a wink and some rollicking comedy.

The Roving Blades: An old song says, "Oh, the boys of Kilkenny are sweet roving blades; When they get into company with pretty fair maids; They kiss them, and court them, and treat them so free ..." The group follows the spirit of the song with a roving repertoire of Celtic, maritime and world music, covering everyone from Canadian folk singer Stan Rogers to Yakko, Wakko and Dot — TV's Animaniacs.

New this year

Lady Amyelia the Hypnotist: The audience becomes the show in a stage act that promises to be "hysterically funny, positive and always in excellent taste." Lady Amyelia, aka Amye Scharlau, is certified by the National Guild of Hypnotists and has worked for high-profile clients including the FBI.

Fool Hearty: With more than 20 years on the Renaissance fair circuit, professional fools Marquise and Ima Nutte bring everything to their audience-participation shows from juggling and fire-eating to magic, illusions and ... dogs!

The Lady Victoria: Victoria Van Arnam performs Celtic tunes, soothing songs and jaunty jigs on the hammered dulcimer. Appropriate for all ages, her show delves into the history of her instrument and includes children's education and interactive features.

The Nightingale: Strolling the fair's lanes and byways, the duo will enchant with ethereal guitar-and-vocal selections.

Other favorites

In addition, look for these perennial favorites: Temujin the Storyteller, drinkin' songs from the Plunder Doggs, daring acts of fire manipulation by Wilsome, Sean Regan the King's Piper, and many others.

If you arrive in street clothes, you'll be able to rent a period costume. Renaissance-style clothing and leather accessories also will be sold.

All goods sold on-site are handmade, Treadwell says.

A glass blower and blacksmith will give daily demonstrations.

Vendors will proffer face painting, henna body art, Victorian hair wraps, custom jewelry, loose teas and spices, palm and Tarot card readings, puppets, long bows, children's wooden swords and shields and elf ears.

"I mean, everyone needs elf ears, right?" Treadwell asks.

What exactly was the Renaissance?

From the French for "rebirth," the Renaissance was a period in European history, from the 14th to the 17th century, regarded as the cultural bridge between the Middle Ages and modern history. It started as a cultural movement in Italy and later spread to the rest of Europe, marking the beginning of the Early Modern Age.

The Renaissance is typically characterized by a resurgence of interest in Classical art, literature and philosophy.

The Renaissance also witnessed the discovery and exploration of new continents, the substitution of the Copernican for the Ptolemaic system of astronomy, the decline of the feudal system, the growth of commerce and the invention or wider use of potentially world-changing innovations such as paper, printing, the mariner's compass and gunpowder.

A Renaissance repast

At the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, you can eat like a king — by getting your hands on a big chunk of meat and forgetting the silverware.

"The smoked turkey leg, that's the big thing," says site director Susan Treadwell.

You'll find standard fair food like pizza, corn dogs and nachos, but for the full immersive experience, try the Knave Sandwich, Baron of Beef, Dragon Wings or Earl of Bratwurst.

Other favorites are steak, chicken and sausage on a stick, along with bread bowls filled with beef stew, broccoli-cheese soup or chicken salad.

Meat and bread were staples of Renaissance dining, when what you ate depended largely on your purse.

Peasants typically ate black bread with soup or mush. Soup often contained root vegetables or eggs. On a good day, there might be some meat scraps to throw in. The mush was made out of grains like oats or wheat, cooked in water.

Peasants generally ate one or two modest meals a day, while wealthier people most likely could afford three.

Although the upper classes also ate a lot of soups, unlike the thin, bland peasant soups, theirs were seasoned with exotic spices and sugar. They also ate more meat, like large roasts of beef, mutton and pork, or game such as pheasant, venison, rabbit and turkey.

Since water was usually dirty and not fit for drinking, most people drank wine or beer. Wine was popular in Italy and France, while ale was more common in Germany and England.

Most people ate with their hands, sometimes assisted by a knife. Two-pronged forks, used for skewering meat, did come into use by the wealthy during this period.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.