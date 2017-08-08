Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Whose Live Anyway?' coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre on Sept. 18
Stephanie Traeger | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
Google Images
Cast members (from left) Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops of 'Whose Live Anyway?'

Updated 2 hours ago

The Westmoreland Cultural Trust presents “Whose Live Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 18 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Current cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” present their new improv tour during this 90-minute performance of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions.

“Whose Live Anyway?” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones. Audience participation is key to the show and ticket holders are encouraged to bring their suggestions and may be asked to join the cast onstage. Ticket are $38-$50.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

