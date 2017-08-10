Ex-Fox News star Bill O'Reilly launches daily online show

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program 'The O'Reilly Factor,' poses for photos in New York. The ousted Fox News Channel star launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show. The initial half-hour was posted Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, for O’Reilly’s premium subscribers.

NEW YORK — Ousted Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly has launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.

The initial half-hour was posted on his website Wednesday for premium subscribers, originating from what he called a “new prototype studio.” He requested input from viewers for what he characterized as a “sneak preview.”

He said it would be made available to a non-paying audience on Thursday.

Among other topics, O'Reilly discussed President Trump's “fire and fury” comments about North Korea and a movement that calls for California to secede from the union. He spoke by Skype with political commentator Michael Smerconish.

O'Reilly has produced a daily podcast, which this video startup apparently builds upon, since he was fired from Fox News in April in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

