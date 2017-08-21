Former police officer Keleman to discuss new book, 'Paranormal PA'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former police officer who enjoys researching local history and writing about crime and hauntings will introduce his latest book Aug. 26 in the Cafe at Craftique, 770 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

Ed Kelemen, 72, of New Florence, will discuss and sign copies of "Paranormal PA" from 1 to 3 p.m. as part of the "Meet Your Local Authors" series presented by Ligonier Valley Writers and Craftique Collections.

Kelemen has chronicled local spirits in his book, "Route 30: Pennsylvania's Haunted Highway," and "Haunted Foothills," a collaboration with Mary Ann Mogus.

He has previously given talks about alleged spirit sightings on the campuses of St. Vincent College in Unity and Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

To research his latest book, Kelemen traveled throughout Pennsylvania, according to a Ligonier Valley Writers release.

An author, columnist and paranormal documentarian, he has published articles and fiction in numerous local and national publications.

A founding member of the Allegheny County police bomb squad, Kelemen spent 23 years as a police officer. He has taught writing workshops including how to accurately depict police procedures and investigative techniques for mystery writers.

Books by several local authors are sold at the Book Nook at Craftique, including "Phantom Detectives on Vacation," the third Sleuths and Serpents mystery anthology, featuring stories by seven members of the Greensburg Writers Group, which published it as a fundraiser for Ligonier Valley Writers. Authors are Ronald J. Shafer, Thomas Beck, Michele Jones, Barb Miller, Judith Gallagher, M.A. Mogus and Marge Burke. Kelemen contributed a prologue and epilogue and Barb Holliday contributed a poem.

Proceeds from sales of the $10 book go toward Ligioner Valley Writers programs and publications, including The Loyalhanna Review, which is distributed free throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Kelemen's talk is free and open to the public.

Details: lvwonline.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.