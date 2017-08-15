Turtle Creek honors native sons on 125th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Community natives who have distinguished themselves in various ways will be honored during Turtle Creek's 125th anniversary celebration, taking place from Aug. 16 through 19 in the vicinity of the fire department and the municipal building.

The Heisman Trophy won in 1949 by Leon Hart, a Turtle Creek High School graduate who attended the University of Notre Dame and played for the Detroit Lions, will be displayed all three days in the borough building. Hart died in 2002.

The gold medal won by William McMillan, who died in 2000, for pistol shooting at the 1960 Olympics in Rome also will be on display.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 19, a Mass will be celebrated in St. Colman Church for Michael Estocin, a Turtle Creek resident who was shot down over Vietnam during the Vietnam War and declared missing in action. Ten years later, he was declared dead. Estocin's Congressional Medal of Honor will be displayed during the service.

The Vogues, a popular 1960s vocal group from Turtle Creek and now an oldies act, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. The Blues Devils will perform on Aug. 17, with Jimmy Sapienza and Five Guys Named Moe scheduled for Aug. 18. Fireworks will cap off the celebration at 10 p.m. Aug. 19.

A parade will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Keystone Commons, traveling along Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue, ending at a review stand at the Turtle Creek Fire Department on Monroeville Avenue.

Parade participants will include the Woodland Hills High School marching band and more than 50 former members of the Turtle Creek marching group called The Caballeros.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.