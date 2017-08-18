5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
Marlon Wayans will be at the Pittsburgh Improv Aug. 18-20, 2017
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are this weekend's 5 things to do in Pittsburgh.

1. Be amused

Marlon Wayans, one of the famous Wayans brothers, will be at the Pittsburgh Improv all weekend. He's a busy guy these days. He's starring in a new Netflix movie, "Naked," that debuted this month, and he has a new series on NBC, "Marlon," that debuted Wednesday. He'll be fully clothed at five shows Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $35.

Details: 412-462-5233

2. Be under the stars

Olivia Kelly performed in an excerpt from "Le Corsaire" during the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's annual Ballet Under the Stars performance at Hartwood Acres on August 21, 2016..

Photo by John Altdorfer

 

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents its annual night at Hartwood Acres on Sunday. The 7:30 p.m. performance and pre-show activities, including craft and dance activities, and photo opportunities with costumed ballet dancers are free. Admission to the Wine Tasting Tent is $25 for the 21 and over crowd.

3. Be fashionable

Founder of Style Week Pittsburgh, Wadria Taylor, poses for a portrait at the Carnegie Museum of Art on July 29, 2016.

Photo by Nate Smallwood

 

Style Week Pittsburgh is hosting a pop-up market featuring clothing, accessories, jewelry and prize on Aug. 19 at the Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. The event is free and open to the public.

Details: 412-519-0182

4. Be hungry

'Burgh Bits & Bites Food Tours will take you on a food tasting adventure and walking tour of some of Pittsburgh's historic neighborhoods including the Strip District, South Side, Northside, Lawrenceville or Bloomfield. Tours a held rain or shine, so make sure you wear your comfortable shoes. Tickets start at $43.

Details: 412-901-7150 or burghfoodtour.com

5. Be hands-on

The Hands-On Harley-Davidson exhibit features a kids-size motorcycle.

Photo by Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

 

Bring the kids down the the Children's Museum and explore the many exhibits including the national touring Hands-On Harley-Davidson exhibit which features realistic throttle, working turn signals and sound effects. Tickets: $16, $14 seniors and children (2-18), children under 2, free

Details: 412-322-5058

